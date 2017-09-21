Rishi Kapoor Says He's 'No Saint' After Backlash Over Abusive Tweet To Woman

Rishi Kapoor was recently accused of abusing a woman via Direct Message or DM, a screenshot of which is being circulated on social media

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 21, 2017 08:11 IST
New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "I am no saint I will react in your own language," tweeted Rishi Kapoor
  2. Rishi Kapoor is facing backlash on social media for abusing a woman
  3. A woman accused Rishi Kapoor of sending abusive message on Twitter
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has time and again been criticized for his provocative posts on Twitter. Recently, the 65-year-old actor was accused of abusing a woman via Direct Message or DM, a screenshot of which is being circulated on social media. Rishi Kapoor, who is facing massive backlash on social media for his derogatory message, has now posted a picture on Twitter which features a woman dressed in a colourful outfit on one side and a colorful feather duster on the other. "Rubbish. I am seeing now tweets now abusing me I am no saint I will react in your own language. So shut your complaints. Tit for tat," wrote Rishi Kapoor.

See his tweet here:
 

The user had posted a meme on Twitter featuring a still of 2013 film Besharam, starring Rishi Kapoor, Neetu and Ranbir, and referred to the actor's tweets on Rahul Gandhi's speech in Berkeley.
 

Earlier this month, the Do Dooni Chaar actor had slammed politician Rahul Gandhi on his dynasty politics statement. He tweeted: "In the 106 years of Indian cinema of India, Kapoor's contribution is 90 years. And each generation is chosen by public on merit." Another tweet read, "So don't bullshit people on "Dynasty" You have to earn people's respect and love through hard work not zabardasti and gundagardi."

See the tweets here:
 
 
 

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Rishi Kapoor defended having directly messaged his followers and said, "You can't follow me and abuse me and you think I will keep quiet... Once I was corrected that I should not put this on my timeline. Now I go to them and do this. I will not let anyone try and stomp over me. No one can walk over me."

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. He will next feature in Umesh Shukla's 102 Not Out opposite Amitabh Bachchan.
 

