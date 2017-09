Rishi Kapoor Says He's 'No Saint' After Backlash Over Abusive Tweet To Woman

Highlights "I am no saint I will react in your own language," tweeted Rishi Kapoor Rishi Kapoor is facing backlash on social media for abusing a woman A woman accused Rishi Kapoor of sending abusive message on Twitter

Rubbish.I am seeing now tweets now abusing me I am no saint I will react in your own language. So shut your complaints. Tit for tat. pic.twitter.com/a1NirCancn — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 20, 2017

meme was what i made after his" khaandani merit mongering"last week abusing in DM not openly COWARD boi.saree bindi feminists help me plz pic.twitter.com/9oc8rVJydQ — shivani channan (@DardEdiscourse) September 19, 2017

Rahul Gandhi.In the 106 years of Indian cinema of India, Kapoor's contribution is 90 years. And each generation is chosen by public on merit — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 12, 2017

By God's grace we are in 4 generations.Prithviraj Kapoor.Raj Kapoor.Randhir Kapoor.Ranbir Kapoor-Males.Besides all others. You see otherwise — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 12, 2017

So don't bullshit people on "Dynasty" You have to earn people's respect and love through hard work not zabardasti and gundagardi. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 12, 2017

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has time and again been criticized for his provocative posts on Twitter. Recently, the 65-year-old actor was accused of abusing a woman via Direct Message or DM, a screenshot of which is being circulated on social media. Rishi Kapoor , who is facing massive backlash on social media for his derogatory message, has now posted a picture on Twitter which features a woman dressed in a colourful outfit on one side and a colorful feather duster on the other. "Rubbish. I am seeing now tweets now abusing me I am no saint I will react in your own language. So shut your complaints. Tit for tat," wrote Rishi Kapoor See his tweet here:The user had posted a meme on Twitter featuring a still of 2013 film, starring Rishi Kapoor, Neetu and Ranbir, and referred to the actor's tweets on Rahul Gandhi's speech in Berkeley.Earlier this month, theactor had slammed politician Rahul Gandhi on his dynasty politics statement. He tweeted: "In the 106 years of Indian cinema of India, Kapoor's contribution is 90 years. And each generation is chosen by public on merit." Another tweet read, "So don't bullshit people on "Dynasty" You have to earn people's respect and love through hard work notand."See the tweets here:In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times , Rishi Kapoor defended having directly messaged his followers and said, "You can't follow me and abuse me and you think I will keep quiet... Once I was corrected that I should not put this on my timeline. Now I go to them and do this. I will not let anyone try and stomp over me. No one can walk over me."On the work front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in. He will next feature in Umesh Shukla'sopposite Amitabh Bachchan.