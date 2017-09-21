Rishi Kapoor Says He's 'No Saint' After Backlash Over Abusive Tweet To Woman

Highlights
- "I am no saint I will react in your own language," tweeted Rishi Kapoor
- Rishi Kapoor is facing backlash on social media for abusing a woman
- A woman accused Rishi Kapoor of sending abusive message on Twitter
See his tweet here:
Rubbish.I am seeing now tweets now abusing me I am no saint I will react in your own language. So shut your complaints. Tit for tat. pic.twitter.com/a1NirCancn— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 20, 2017
The user had posted a meme on Twitter featuring a still of 2013 film Besharam, starring Rishi Kapoor, Neetu and Ranbir, and referred to the actor's tweets on Rahul Gandhi's speech in Berkeley.
meme was what i made after his" khaandani merit mongering"last week abusing in DM not openly COWARD boi.saree bindi feminists help me plz pic.twitter.com/9oc8rVJydQ— shivani channan (@DardEdiscourse) September 19, 2017
Earlier this month, the Do Dooni Chaar actor had slammed politician Rahul Gandhi on his dynasty politics statement. He tweeted: "In the 106 years of Indian cinema of India, Kapoor's contribution is 90 years. And each generation is chosen by public on merit." Another tweet read, "So don't bullshit people on "Dynasty" You have to earn people's respect and love through hard work not zabardasti and gundagardi."
See the tweets here:
Rahul Gandhi.In the 106 years of Indian cinema of India, Kapoor's contribution is 90 years. And each generation is chosen by public on merit— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 12, 2017
By God's grace we are in 4 generations.Prithviraj Kapoor.Raj Kapoor.Randhir Kapoor.Ranbir Kapoor-Males.Besides all others. You see otherwise— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 12, 2017
So don't bullshit people on "Dynasty" You have to earn people's respect and love through hard work not zabardasti and gundagardi.— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 12, 2017
In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Rishi Kapoor defended having directly messaged his followers and said, "You can't follow me and abuse me and you think I will keep quiet... Once I was corrected that I should not put this on my timeline. Now I go to them and do this. I will not let anyone try and stomp over me. No one can walk over me."
On the work front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. He will next feature in Umesh Shukla's 102 Not Out opposite Amitabh Bachchan.