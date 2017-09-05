Rishi Kapoor Revealed A Secret About Himself And Anil Kapoor. Here's What It Is

Actors Rishi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, who have co-starred in films like Vijay, Gurudev and Karobaar, have nicknames for each other. They call each other as Patton and James, Rishi Kapoor revealed on Twitter. (Wondering how we came to know?) Here's a little background. On Monday, Rishi Kapoor turned 65 and on his special day, Anil Kapoor, 60, wished him on Twitter. "Another year older, wiser, wittier & handsome as ever! Happy Birthday James @chintskap !! Cheers!!," he wrote. Soon, Rishi Kapoor replied and tweeted, "Thank you Patton! For those who may not know why we address each other 'Patton' and 'James' - this goes back to our earlier days in our careers." (That's sweet).
Thank you Patton! For those who may not know why we address each other "Patton"and "James"-this goes back to our earlier days in our careers https://t.co/MbeSiZWC2e— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 4, 2017
Another year older , wiser , wittier & handsome as ever! Happy Birthday James @chintskap !! Cheers!!— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 4, 2017
Rishi Kapoor debuted as a lead hero in Bollywood in 1973 with Bobby while Anil Kapoor's first Hindi film was 1979's Hamare Tumhare. Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir and Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam debuted together in 2007's Saawariya, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
In January this year, when Rishi Kapoor launched his autobiography Khullam Khulla, Anil Kapoor reviewed it within a week. "Insightful, witty and honest," was Anil Kapoor's verdict.
@chintskap Reading your book is like walking down memory lane...And just like you, it's insightful, witty and honest. pic.twitter.com/a1fBLF9adJ— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 23, 2017
Rishi Kapoor has also worked with actress Sridevi, also Anil Kapoor's sister-in-law in films such as Chandni and Nagina while the trio co-starred together in Gurudev.
Rishi Kapoor is married to actress Neetu Kapoor and the couple together have two children - Riddhima (a jewellery designer) and Ranbir (an actor). Rishi Kapoor's next film is 102 Not Out.
Anil Kapoor is married to Sunita Kapoor and has three children - Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan. Sonam and Harshvardhan are actors while Rhea is a film producer. Anil Kapoor was last seen in Mubarakan and is currently filming Fanney Khan.