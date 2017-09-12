Rishi Kapoor On Rahul Gandhi's 'Dynasty' Comment: Earn People's Respect

"Don't bull**it people on 'dynasty'," said Rishi Kapoor

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 12, 2017 22:54 IST
491 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rishi Kapoor On Rahul Gandhi's 'Dynasty' Comment: Earn People's Respect

"You have to earn people's respect and love," Rishi Kapoor tweeted

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "By God's grace we are in 4 generations," said Rishi Kapoor
  2. "You have to earn people's respect..." he said
  3. "Through hard work not zabardasti," he added
No wonder Rishi Kapoor is known for his outspokenness on social media. Well, glimpses of his straightforwardness which are plenty on Twitter and Tuesday turned out to be one such day when Rishi Kapoor appeared to post a series of angry tweets as a reaction to Rahul Gandhi's speech at the University of California in Berkeley. Mr Kapoor took particular offense to the Congress Vice President's reference to Bollywood while elaborating on "dynasty politics." Rahul Gandhi cited the example of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek while explaining "dynasty legacy," adding: "Don't go just after me." Here's what he actually said: "Dynastic politics is a problem in all political parties. Akhilesh (Yadav son of Mulayam Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party), (MK) Stalin (son of M Karunanidhi in DMK), Abhishek Bachchan - are all examples of dynastic legacy, also (Mukesh and Anil) Ambani (son of Dhirubhai Ambani), that's how the entire country is running."

In separate tweets, Mr Kapoor wrote: "Rahul Gandhi. In the 106 years of Indian cinema of India, Kapoor's contribution is 90 years. And each generation is chosen by public on merit", "By God's grace we are in 4 generations. Prithviraj Kapoor. Raj Kapoor. Randhir Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor - Males. Besides all others. You see otherwise", "So don't bull**it people on 'dynasty'. You have to earn people's respect and love through hard work not zabardasti and gundagardi."

This is how Rishi Kapoor retaliated:
 
 
 

In May last year, Rishi Kapoor had also addressed the Congress and its members in his tweets, strictly suggesting that roads and buildings named by the Congress after members of the Gandhi family be renamed. "If roads in Delhi can be changed, why not Congress assets/property?," read his tweets. "Why Indira G airport International ? Why not Mahatma Gandhi or Bhagat Singh Ambedkar or on my name Rishi Kapoor. As superficial! What say?" he added:
 
 

However, in his speech in Berkeley, Rahul Gandhi confessed to the Congress' arrogance, saying: "Around 2012, arrogance crept into the Congress party and we stopped having conversations with people." Mr Gandhi is expected to leap to the post of the President of the Congress, a positon currently held by his mother Sonia Gandhi, by October.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Kapoor And Sons and has movies like Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi and 102 Not Out in the pipeline.
 

Trending

Share this story on

491 Shares
ALSO READGlobal Split Over Rohingya Crisis As China Backs Myanmar Crackdown
rishi kapoorrahul gandhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Logan LuckyPoster BoysIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreApple EventiPhone X

................................ Advertisement ................................