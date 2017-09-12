Rishi Kapoor On Rahul Gandhi's 'Dynasty' Comment: Earn People's Respect

"You have to earn people's respect and love," Rishi Kapoor tweeted

Highlights "By God's grace we are in 4 generations," said Rishi Kapoor "You have to earn people's respect..." he said "Through hard work not zabardasti," he added

Rahul Gandhi.In the 106 years of Indian cinema of India, Kapoor's contribution is 90 years. And each generation is chosen by public on merit — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 12, 2017

By God's grace we are in 4 generations.Prithviraj Kapoor.Raj Kapoor.Randhir Kapoor.Ranbir Kapoor-Males.Besides all others. You see otherwise — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 12, 2017

So don't bullshit people on "Dynasty" You have to earn people's respect and love through hard work not zabardasti and gundagardi. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 12, 2017

Change Gandhi family assets named by Congress.Bandra/Worli Sea Link to Lata Mangeshkar or JRD Tata link road. Baap ka maal samjh rakha tha ? — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 17, 2016

Why Indira G airport International ? Why not Mahatma Gandhi or Bhagat Singh Ambedkar or on my name Rishi Kapoor. As superficial! What say? — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 17, 2016