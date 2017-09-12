Rishi Kapoor On Rahul Gandhi's 'Dynasty' Comment: Earn People's Respect

Highlights
In separate tweets, Mr Kapoor wrote: "Rahul Gandhi. In the 106 years of Indian cinema of India, Kapoor's contribution is 90 years. And each generation is chosen by public on merit", "By God's grace we are in 4 generations. Prithviraj Kapoor. Raj Kapoor. Randhir Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor - Males. Besides all others. You see otherwise", "So don't bull**it people on 'dynasty'. You have to earn people's respect and love through hard work not zabardasti and gundagardi."
In May last year, Rishi Kapoor had also addressed the Congress and its members in his tweets, strictly suggesting that roads and buildings named by the Congress after members of the Gandhi family be renamed. "If roads in Delhi can be changed, why not Congress assets/property?," read his tweets. "Why Indira G airport International ? Why not Mahatma Gandhi or Bhagat Singh Ambedkar or on my name Rishi Kapoor. As superficial! What say?" he added:
However, in his speech in Berkeley, Rahul Gandhi confessed to the Congress' arrogance, saying: "Around 2012, arrogance crept into the Congress party and we stopped having conversations with people." Mr Gandhi is expected to leap to the post of the President of the Congress, a positon currently held by his mother Sonia Gandhi, by October.
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Kapoor And Sons and has movies like Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi and 102 Not Out in the pipeline.