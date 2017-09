Rishi Kapoor Offended By Cartoon Featuring R K Studio Fire. 'Sick Humor,' He Tweets

Highlights "We take objection to this kind of sick humour," read Rishi Kapoor "This is bad," Rishi Kapoor added A massive fire spread out in R K Studio last week

Rishi Kapoor was visibly offended by a cartoon which recently featured in a newspaper publication and zeroed in the recent fire incident at R K Studio in Mumbai as its subject. Located in the suburbs of Chembur, the iconic studio was founded by Rishi Kapoor's father legendary actor Raj Kapoo r in 1948. The cartoon, which takes only a tiny portion of a comic strip, appears to feature Raj Kapoor and makes a direct reference to, the first movie that came out of R K Studio - something which did not go down too well with Rishi Kapoor. The 65-year-old actor is known for the outspoken persona he is and objected to the cartoon in strongly worded words: "This is bad. We take objection to this kind of depraved sick humour," he tweeted on Monday evening.was also directed by Raj Kapoor, who famously co-starred in the film with Nargis.Read Rishi Kapoor's tweet here:Last Saturday, a fire spread out reportedly from the electrical wing of the studio and engulfed the ground floor, which was actually the sets of dance reality show. In separate tweets, Rishi Kapoor mourned the loss of "irreplaceable memorabilia, writing: "Sad. A major fire broke out at RK Studios. We have lost the iconic Stage 1. Thankfully no casualties nor injuries. All your concerns appreciated" and "A Studio can be built again but the loss of the irreplaceable memorabilia and costumes of all R K Films, is tragic for all. Fire took it away."Raj Kapoor headlined R K Studio and was only taken over by his son Randhir Kapoor after the legendary actor's death in 1988. Raj Kapoor's brother directedand Rishi Kapoor also helmedunder the production brand based in R K Studio - R K Films.After <>Aag,was the next film that was produced by the studio in 1949, also starring Nargis and Raj Kapoor.andare also some of the movies made by R K Films.