Rishi Kapoor Offended By Cartoon Featuring R K Studio Fire. 'Sick Humor,' He Tweets

Rishi Kapoor was visibly offended by a cartoon which recently featured in a newspaper publication and zeroed in the recent fire incident at R K Studio in Mumbai as its subject. Located in the suburbs of Chembur, the iconic studio was founded by Rishi Kapoor's father legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948. The cartoon, which takes only a tiny portion of a comic strip, appears to feature Raj Kapoor and makes a direct reference to Aag, the first movie that came out of R K Studio - something which did not go down too well with Rishi Kapoor. The 65-year-old actor is known for the outspoken persona he is and objected to the cartoon in strongly worded words: "This is bad. We take objection to this kind of depraved sick humour," he tweeted on Monday evening.
Highlights
- "We take objection to this kind of sick humour," read Rishi Kapoor
- "This is bad," Rishi Kapoor added
- A massive fire spread out in R K Studio last week
Aag was also directed by Raj Kapoor, who famously co-starred in the film with Nargis.
Read Rishi Kapoor's tweet here:
This is bad. We take objection to this kind of depraved sick humour. https://t.co/oNNhrZe7Ng- Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 18, 2017
Last Saturday, a fire spread out reportedly from the electrical wing of the studio and engulfed the ground floor, which was actually the sets of dance reality show Super Dancer Season 2. In separate tweets, Rishi Kapoor mourned the loss of "irreplaceable memorabilia, writing: "Sad. A major fire broke out at RK Studios. We have lost the iconic Stage 1. Thankfully no casualties nor injuries. All your concerns appreciated" and "A Studio can be built again but the loss of the irreplaceable memorabilia and costumes of all R K Films, is tragic for all. Fire took it away."
Sad A major fire broke out at RK StudiosWe have lost the iconic Stage 1 Thankfully no casualties nor injuries. All your concerns appreciated— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 16, 2017
A Studio can be built again but the loss of the irreplaceable memorabilia and costumes of all RK Films,is tragic for all. Fire took it away— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 16, 2017
Raj Kapoor headlined R K Studio and was only taken over by his son Randhir Kapoor after the legendary actor's death in 1988. Raj Kapoor's brother directed Prem Granth and Rishi Kapoor also helmed Aa Ab Laut Chalen under the production brand based in R K Studio - R K Films.
After <>Aag, Barsaat was the next film that was produced by the studio in 1949, also starring Nargis and Raj Kapoor. Awaara, Shri 420, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai, Mera Naam Joker, Bobby, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Ram Teri Ganga Maili are also some of the movies made by R K Films.