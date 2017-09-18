Rishi Kapoor Offended By Cartoon Featuring R K Studio Fire. 'Sick Humor,' He Tweets

Highlights "We take objection to this kind of sick humour," read Rishi Kapoor "This is bad," Rishi Kapoor added A massive fire spread out in R K Studio last week

This is bad. We take objection to this kind of depraved sick humour. https://t.co/oNNhrZe7Ng - Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 18, 2017

Sad A major fire broke out at RK StudiosWe have lost the iconic Stage 1 Thankfully no casualties nor injuries. All your concerns appreciated — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 16, 2017

A Studio can be built again but the loss of the irreplaceable memorabilia and costumes of all RK Films,is tragic for all. Fire took it away — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 16, 2017