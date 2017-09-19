Rishi Kapoor Accused Of Abusing Woman In Direct Messages On Twitter, Again

Rishi Kapoor has not responded to the tweets mentioning him yet

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 19, 2017 18:35 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rishi Kapoor Accused Of Abusing Woman In Direct Messages On Twitter, Again

Rishi Kapoor photographed in Mumbai

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. A woman accused Rishi Kapoor of sending abusive message on Twitter
  2. "DM mein kyu publicly kyu nahi," she tweeted
  3. The user has accused Rishi Kapoor of also blocking her on Twitter
Rishi Kapoor, who is has a reputation for being politically incorrect, has been accused of abusing a woman via Direct Message or DM on Twitter, something which Twitter remembers has happened before. The 65-year-old actor has been accused of being abusive to a woman user on Twitter for trolling the actor earlier this month. A screenshot of a DM or Direct Message allegedly from Rishi Kapoor is being circulated on social media after being shared by Twitter user named 'DardEdiscourse', who wrote in her initial tweets: "Rishi Kapoor, you keep talking about manners. This is what your manners are khandani man" and "showed his khabdaani manners." Mr Kapoor, who is known for being the outspoken persona he is, has not yet responded to the tweets mentioning him yet.

Rishi Kapoor has been accused of writing an explicit-laden message (we are not reproducing it here) via DM after the user posted a meme featuring 2013 film Besharam and referring to the veteran actor's tweets on Rahul Gandhi's quickly-gone-viral speech in Berkeley. Besharam cast included Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role with both his parents - Rishi and Neetu Kapoor - as cops.
 

This new development has been spotted by some Twitter users, who also called the actor out after being accused.
 

Earlier this month, Rishi Kapoor appeared visibly offended by Rahul Gandhi's plugging of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek while elaborating on "dynasty politics" and tweeted: "In the 106 years of Indian cinema of India, Kapoor's contribution is 90 years. And each generation is chosen by public on merit."
 
 
 

Earlier this year, Rishi Kapoor featured in headlines for somewhat of a similar situation - the difference being, he acknowledged having battling trolls via direct messages. Rishi Kapoor was trolled for asking two queries on Twitter - what he and Karan Johar had in common (both have named their sons after their fathers) and on which TV channel the Pakistan Super League matches were scheduled to be telecast.

Rishi Kapoor defended having directly messaged his followers instead of tweeting publicly, like this: "You can't follow me and abuse me and you think I will keep quiet... Once I was corrected that I should not put this on my timeline. Now I go to them and do this. I will not let anyone try and stomp over me. No one can walk over me," he told Hindustan Times.

Rishi Kapoor also recently objected to a cartoon featuring the R K Studio fire incident published on a print daily, in a strongly-worded tweet.
 

Rishi Kapoor is currently looking forward to movies like Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi and 102 Not Out.
 

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READSimran Box Office Collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut's Film Earns Over Rs 12 Crore
rishi kapoorrishi kapoor tweet

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SimranICC RankingsiOS 11

................................ Advertisement ................................