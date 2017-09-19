Rishi Kapoor Accused Of Abusing Woman In Direct Messages On Twitter, Again

Highlights
- A woman accused Rishi Kapoor of sending abusive message on Twitter
- "DM mein kyu publicly kyu nahi," she tweeted
- The user has accused Rishi Kapoor of also blocking her on Twitter
Rishi Kapoor has been accused of writing an explicit-laden message (we are not reproducing it here) via DM after the user posted a meme featuring 2013 film Besharam and referring to the veteran actor's tweets on Rahul Gandhi's quickly-gone-viral speech in Berkeley. Besharam cast included Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role with both his parents - Rishi and Neetu Kapoor - as cops.
meme was what i made after his" khaandani merit mongering"last week abusing in DM not openly COWARD boi.saree bindi feminists help me plz pic.twitter.com/9oc8rVJydQ— shivani channan (@DardEdiscourse) September 19, 2017
This new development has been spotted by some Twitter users, who also called the actor out after being accused.
@DardEdiscourse takes to task casteist, misogynistic troll Rishi Kapoor. https://t.co/6vdk84pgTY— Rasmalai (@baedelaire) September 19, 2017
Earlier this month, Rishi Kapoor appeared visibly offended by Rahul Gandhi's plugging of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek while elaborating on "dynasty politics" and tweeted: "In the 106 years of Indian cinema of India, Kapoor's contribution is 90 years. And each generation is chosen by public on merit."
Rahul Gandhi.In the 106 years of Indian cinema of India, Kapoor's contribution is 90 years. And each generation is chosen by public on merit— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 12, 2017
By God's grace we are in 4 generations.Prithviraj Kapoor.Raj Kapoor.Randhir Kapoor.Ranbir Kapoor-Males.Besides all others. You see otherwise— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 12, 2017
So don't bullshit people on "Dynasty" You have to earn people's respect and love through hard work not zabardasti and gundagardi.— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 12, 2017
Earlier this year, Rishi Kapoor featured in headlines for somewhat of a similar situation - the difference being, he acknowledged having battling trolls via direct messages. Rishi Kapoor was trolled for asking two queries on Twitter - what he and Karan Johar had in common (both have named their sons after their fathers) and on which TV channel the Pakistan Super League matches were scheduled to be telecast.
Rishi Kapoor defended having directly messaged his followers instead of tweeting publicly, like this: "You can't follow me and abuse me and you think I will keep quiet... Once I was corrected that I should not put this on my timeline. Now I go to them and do this. I will not let anyone try and stomp over me. No one can walk over me," he told Hindustan Times.
Rishi Kapoor also recently objected to a cartoon featuring the R K Studio fire incident published on a print daily, in a strongly-worded tweet.
This is bad. We take objection to this kind of depraved sick humour. https://t.co/oNNhrZe7Ng— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 18, 2017
Rishi Kapoor is currently looking forward to movies like Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi and 102 Not Out.