Richa Chadha Receiving 'Motapa Ghatana' Texts Is All Of Us

Actress Richa Chadha, who is known for being active on social media, posted a query of sorts on Instagram. The Masaan actress is curious to know if she's been particularly zeroed in to receive text messages with details of fitness tips and work out regimes particularly for weight loss. She Instagrammed a screenshot of 'motapa ghatana' text messages which read " Kyun motape se hain pareshaan? Jab 10 din mein samadhan bina diet and exercise kiye..." and "go slim without gym..." Richa Chadha responded to the clearly unwanted text messages with a bewildered query: "Is it just me or they randomly send to everyone?" Trust us when we say this Richa, it is actually all of us.
Highlights
- Richa Chadha Instagrammed a screenshot of texts she received on Monday
- "Is it just me?" Richa Chadha wrote on Instagram
- "Or they randomly send to everyone?" she added
Richa also recently humoured her followers on Twitter when she turned the situation around during a ritualistic wait for the luggage at the airport. All she needed was these two songs - Mera Kuch Saamaan Tumhare Paas Pada Hai and Jiska Mujhe Tha Intezaar - to describe her situation before and after receiving her luggage.
.@jetairways Morning!https://t.co/4XKZ82gjNE— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 8, 2017
.@jetairwayshttps://t.co/8EEScbuHcE. GOT IT THANKS!— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 8, 2017
Earlier this month, Richa featured a great deal in headlines after she attended the Venice Film Festival to attend the premiere of her rumoured boyfriend Ali Fazal's new film Victoria And Abdul. A picture from the film fest, also featuring the film's protagonist Judi Dench, has recently arrived on her Instagram feed. Richa and Ali are co-stars of 2013 film Fukrey.
Richa Chadha will soon be seen in Fukrey Returns, the sequel, in which Ali Fazal also reprises his role. Richa Chadha, 30, was last seen in Amazon Original Series Inside Edge.