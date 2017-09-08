Richa Chadha Handles Airport Wait For Luggage In Sassy Bollywood Style

Waiting for the luggage at the airport can be a cumbersome and dull process - often irritating but not for Richa Chadha. The Fukrey actress knows how to make waiting for luggage a delightful process. Yup, delightful and may we add totally hilarious. On Twitter, Richa tagged the airlines via which she travelled and attached the link of Asha Bhosle's popular song Mera Kuch Saamaan Tumhare Paas Pada Hai from Ijaazat (1987). LOL. And after an hour, when she finally got her luggage she tagged the airlines again and this time attached the link of Jiska Mujhe Tha Intezaar from 1978 film Don. LOL again. Richa Chadha ditched the most-commonly-thought Twitter rant about the delay of luggage arrival in favour of this sassy way:
.@jetairways Morning!https://t.co/4XKZ82gjNE— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 8, 2017
.@jetairwayshttps://t.co/8EEScbuHcE. GOT IT THANKS!— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 8, 2017
Twitter loved it, obviously:
ahahahahahahaha. Nicely done— (@karishmau) September 8, 2017
Hahahahahahaha.. Superb Bholi..— Prashant (@YourPrashu) September 8, 2017
Thank u for making me smile..and starting my day in a superb smile..
Some Twitter users also wanted the airline to reply with a song:
@jetairways please reply with a song.— Anirban Dasgupta (@adg_5) September 8, 2017
But there only reply was:
Thanks for acknowledging, Richa. Glad you are reunited with your baggage.— Jet Airways (@jetairways) September 8, 2017
Richa Chadha was recently at the Venice Film Festival, where she attended the screening of her rumoured boyfriend Ali Fazal's Victoria And Abdul. Richa looked fabulous there in a gold gown as she walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with Ali Fazal. Both Richa and Ali were up-to-date with the Bollywood gossip about their relationship. They trashed the reports of Ali's 'secret girlfriend' and later Ali opened up about his alleged relationship status. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said: "It's our friendship, which grew over time. It's so easy for everyone to fit us in a genre and label it love. Love is when we last, so the hope is that we arrive somewhere close to that. We don't want to jeopardise our little friendship. But am happy, I am very happy."
Here are some pictures of Ali Fazal and Richa Chada in Venice:
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will soon reunite for the sequel of Fukrey. Richa latest project was Amazon Original Series Inside Edge while Ali was last seen in Victoria And Abdul.