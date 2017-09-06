Ranveer Singh's New Look. You Did Not Expect This To Happen

Actor Ranveer Singh is the wizard of surprises. The actor is as well known for making quirky fashion statements as his movies. And, he also has a fair bit of reputation for sporting a heavily bearded look - something which he's been spotted in for the past few months during when he has continued filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period piece Padmavati. Ranveer plays Emperor Alauddin Khilji in the much-talked about Padmavati. Ranveer's social media posts are proof that the actor is much attached to his moustachioed and bearded persona but now, he has done the unexpected. On Tuesday evening, Ranveer was spotted leaving Mumbai's Otters Club completely clean shaven. Wait, what? Yup, that.
- Ranveer was spotted outside Otters Club in Mumbai
- Ranveer's clean shaven look could be for Gully Boy
- Ranveer previously had a bearded look for Padmavati
But life is full of surprises anyway, more so if you are a Ranveer Singh fan. He may have broken a few hearts with his move but don't worry, they'll quickly recuperate for he looks as dashing as ever even now (how can he not?).
Ranveer was in his signature casual-rockstar-like persona. His assortment of clothes included a monochrome jacket thrown over black casuals and he picked red sneakers to go with them.
It was only in July when Ranveer shuffled his look a little - trimming off inches from his beard and moustache - to play the younger version of the Padmavati character. Sharing a picture of what he had to let go, he Instagrammed: "I'll miss you." It was followed up with a before-after picture of Ranveer's 'mundan':
I'll miss you pic.twitter.com/rQSyFkWvwD— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 12, 2017
Shearing my sheepish look with you ! pic.twitter.com/BMOQZPD7bI— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 12, 2017
Before Mundan - After Mundan pic.twitter.com/hXSExhwJoF— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 12, 2017
If you miss Ranveer's previous look, here's a few to help you keep going through the week.
Hustle don't stop #mondaymotivation by @mustafaahmed84pic.twitter.com/p8iGylJWOp— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) September 4, 2017
Smokescreen pic.twitter.com/wuaOwWBWgI— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) August 4, 2017
Showstoppin' pic.twitter.com/MaLwmu2NtZ— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 31, 2017
Ranveer Singh's new look has set him trending with reports stating that this is how the actor will be seen in his next movie - Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, co-starring Alia Bhatt. So far, the Lootera actor has featured in absolute clean-shaven looks in films like 2011's Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, 2014's Kill Dil, 2015 Dil Dhadakne Do and last year's Befikre, and oh, also his Bollywood debut 2010's Band Baaja Baaraat.
Padmavati is what's been keeping Ranveer Singh occupied lately. He co-stars with his rumoured girlfriend Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the movie. Deepika features in the titular role while Shahid has been cast as Raja Ratan Singh. Padmavati is expected to arrive in theatres next week.