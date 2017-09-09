Ranveer Singh And Karisma Kapoor Recreate The Magic Of Sarkailo Khatiya Jada Lage In This Video

Ranveer Singh posted a video on social media last night in which he is seen paying a tribute to superstars of nineties Govinda and Karisma Kapoor as he grooves to the popular song Sarkailo Khatiya Jada Lage from their movie Raja Babu

Ranveer with Karisma Kapoor (Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "YOLO SO LOLO #timepass," wrote Ranveer Singh
  2. Karisma was impressed with Ranveer and shared the same video on Instagram
  3. Later, Ranveer and Karisma met at the Mumbai airport unexpectedly
Actor Ranveer Singh is known to delight all his fans and followers by his hilarious and quirky antics. In a video posted by the 32-year-old actor last night, he is seen paying a tribute to superstars of nineties Govinda and Karisma Kapoor as he grooves to the popular song Sarkailo Khatiya Jada Lage from their movie Raja Babu. Ranveer Singh captioned the video as, "YOLO SO LOLO #timepass @therealkarismakapoor @govinda_herono1." Karisma Kapoor was really impressed with Ranveer's video and she shared the same on her Instagram account with a caption that read, "This is just fab !!! #loveit @ranveersingh you are too cute ! #sarkilokhatya#the90's#fullenergy #ranveersinghrocks#lovefromlolo."

See the video shared by Ranveer Singh here:
 
 

YOLO SO LOLO #timepass @therealkarismakapoor @govinda_herono1

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on



A few hours later, Karisma Kapoor posted a selfie with the Gunday actor, whom she met at the airport unexpectedly and the overjoyed duo recreated the magic of Sarkailo Khatiya Jada Lage at the airport lounge. The actors shared a video on Instagram in which they are seen grooving to the song together and they embrace each other as the video ends. "Serendipity!!!! Courtesy Raja Babu !!!!! .... posted a random video from set today , and who I do meet at the airport two hours later!!!! Wow !!!! #divineconnection #loloforlife," wrote Ranveer Singh.
 
 

See who I met at the airport #serendipity #airportspotting#geekchic#aboutlastnight @ranveersingh

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 


On the work front, Ranveer Singh last featured in 2016 movie Befikre, co-starring Vaani Kapoor. He is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati along with Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. In the film , the Deepika will play the titular role while Ranveer will portray the role of Emperor Alauddin Khilji.

Padmavati is expected to release later this year.
 

Ranveer SinghKarisma KapoorSarkailo Khatiya Jada Lage

