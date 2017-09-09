Ranveer Singh And Karisma Kapoor Recreate The Magic Of Sarkailo Khatiya Jada Lage In This Video

Actor Ranveer Singh is known to delight all his fans and followers by his hilarious and quirky antics. In a video posted by the 32-year-old actor last night, he is seen paying a tribute to superstars of nineties Govinda and Karisma Kapoor as he grooves to the popular song Sarkailo Khatiya Jada Lage from their movie Raja Babu. Ranveer Singh captioned the video as, "YOLO SO LOLO #timepass @therealkarismakapoor @govinda_herono1." Karisma Kapoor was really impressed with Ranveer's video and she shared the same on her Instagram account with a caption that read, "This is just fab !!! #loveit @ranveersingh you are too cute ! #sarkilokhatya#the90's#fullenergy #ranveersinghrocks#lovefromlolo."
A few hours later, Karisma Kapoor posted a selfie with the Gunday actor, whom she met at the airport unexpectedly and the overjoyed duo recreated the magic of Sarkailo Khatiya Jada Lage at the airport lounge. The actors shared a video on Instagram in which they are seen grooving to the song together and they embrace each other as the video ends. "Serendipity!!!! Courtesy Raja Babu !!!!! .... posted a random video from set today , and who I do meet at the airport two hours later!!!! Wow !!!! #divineconnection #loloforlife," wrote Ranveer Singh.
On the work front, Ranveer Singh last featured in 2016 movie Befikre, co-starring Vaani Kapoor. He is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati along with Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. In the film , the Deepika will play the titular role while Ranveer will portray the role of Emperor Alauddin Khilji.
Padmavati is expected to release later this year.