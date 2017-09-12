Rani Mukerji's Pic, Now Viral, Is A Hichki In Your Day's Work

After Mardaani, folks are impatient to watch Rani Mukerji on the big screen again and a new picture from a promotional photoshoot of her next film Hichki is definitely not going to help the anxious souls. A close-up shot of Rani Mukerji smiling at the viewers with a blurred background (probably the make-up station) is winning the Internet. Picture courtesy, Avinash Gowariker, who clicks fabulous pictures of celebrities, which have the potential of snowballing into viralness in absolutely no time. The picture of Rani Mukerji has over 6,000 likes and the comments section is filled with compliments such as "beautiful" and requests for more pictures from the photoshoot (are you listening, Avinash Gowariker?). Some fans also said that they are 'eager' to watch Rani Mukerji's Hichki and you will be too after looking at this picture:
Highlights
- Rani Mukerji is returning to the big screen after a gap of three years
- Fans are eagerly waiting for Rani Mukerji's Hichki
- Rani Mukerji says Hichki is about overcoming your weaknesses
Rani Mukerji's Hichkiwent on floors in April this year. Yash Raj Films, the producer, shared a clip announcing the start of the film's shoot. Rani Mukerji's last film was 2014's Mardaani, in which she played a tough cop who brought down a child trafficking ring. Of Hichki, Rani had said in a statement: "Each of us has a weakness that pulls us back. It could be a disability or any condition but if we just look at it as simply a hiccup, we can emerge as a winner. It won't come in the way of achieving our dreams. The film is built on this positive premise and I decided to take it up."
#RaniMukerji kickstarts shooting for #Hichkipic.twitter.com/Nnh6cHvKZi— #Hichki (@HichkiTheFilm) April 4, 2017
Rani Mukerji is married to YRF boss Aditya Chopra and they are parents to one-year-old baby girl Adira. Rani, who took a break of sorts to raise her daughter, told news agency IANS: "I enjoy seeing Adira grow, reach new milestones each day."
Guess it's safe to say - welcome back, Rani Mukerji.
