Rani Mukerji, Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Visit Gauri Khan's New Store. See Pics

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, who is an interior designer, recently opened her new store Gauri Khans Designs in Mumbai. Gauri, 46, had a few visitors today and she delighted everyone by sharing their pictures on Instagram. Actress Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and Gauri's good friend Sussanne Khan, filmmaker Farah Khan received a warm welcome at her new store. Gauri Khan shared a selfie with Rani, who has co-starred with SRK in films like Veer Zaara , Paheli, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Chalte Chalte. "Welcome Rani ... no hair , no make up ,no filters .. .... coffee with Rani #gaurikhandesigns," she wrote.
See the picture shared by Gauri Khan here:
Gauri also shared a picture of Sussanne Khan. In the picture, Sussanne is seen standing in front of cabinet which displays various decorative items. "The outdoor urns will look amazing on your terrace ....great selection @suzkr #gaurikhandesigns," she wrote.
A picture of Farah Khan was also shared in which she is seen sitting on a sofa at the store. "Farah !!!!!! We are officially open you better purchase the TOWELS you promised. @farahkhankunder," read Gauri's caption. Farah Khan was quick to comment on the photograph's caption. "Cminggggg!! To buy bedsheets n towels," wrote the 52-year-old director.
Earlier this month, Shah Rukh Khan along with son AbRam was spotted outside Gauri's new store. In the picture, father-son duo are seen twinning in white.
Gauri Khan's portfolio comprises actor Ranbir Kapoor's Pali Hills flat, a nursery for Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash and his terrace. Gauri has also designed a posh Mumbai restaurant (and her first) ARTH, which opened in June.
Apart from interior designing, Gauri Khan also produces film through Red Chillies Entertainment. Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na marked her debut as a producer. She has produced films like Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Dear Zindagi.