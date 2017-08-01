Rani Mukerji Dines With Aditya Chopra. See Pics

Rani Mukerji made a rare appearance with husband Aditya Chopra in Mumbai

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 01, 2017 19:29 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rani Mukerji Dines With Aditya Chopra. See Pics

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra in Mumbai

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Pamela Chopra, Rani's mother-in-law also accompanied the couple
  2. Rani and Aditya Chopra married in 2014
  3. In June, Rani was photographed at Mumbai airport with daughter Adira
Actress Rani Mukerji made a rare appearance with filmmaker husband Aditya Chopra in Mumbai on Monday night. The couple were spotted arriving for dinner at a restaurant and were accompanied by Pamela Chopra, Aditya Chopra's mother. Rani, 39, appears to be wearing an Indian outfit and paired her look with a blue bindi while Aditya Chopra, 46, is seen in a black suit. Rani and Aditya Chopra married in 2014 in a private ceremony and their daughter Adira was born next year on December 9. Aditya Chopra is best-known for directing Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge while films like Veer-Zaara, Fanaa, Band Baaja Baaraat, Ek Tha Tiger and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, have been produced by him. He is the son of late filmmaker Yash Chopra.

Here are some pictures from Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's dinner.
 
rani ndtv

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra photographed in Mumbai

 
rani ndtv

Rani Mukerji and Pamela Chopra in Mumbai


In June this year, Rani was photographed with baby Adira at the Mumbai airport. The family has carefully shielded Adira from the paparazzi after her birth. During a Facebook live session from Yash Raj Films' page, Rani revealed that Adira's pictures weren't shared by the family as Aditya Chopra maintains a private life. "I don't post pictures of my daughter because my husband is a very private person and I respect that."

Say hello to baby Adira.
 
rani ndtv

Rani Mukerji and Adira photographed at Mumbai airport


On Adira's first birthday, Rani wrote a letter to her daughter.
 

Aditya Chopra, who is rarely spotted at events, was photographed last year with Rani at a friend's birthday party in Mumbai.
 
rani ndtv

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra photographed in Mumbai


Rani Mukerji was last seen in 2014's Mardaani. Her next film is Hichki, which went on floors a couple of months ago. Meanwhile, Aditya Chopra last directed Befikre.
 

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READSridevi's 'Favourite' Person Joined The Kapoors For Lunch In Los Angeles
Rani Mukerjirani mukerji aditya chopra

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMubarakanIndu SarkarMunna MichaelDunkirkBlackberry KEYone

................................ Advertisement ................................