Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Tied Him Rakhis Made Of Gold

Ranbir Kapoor had a 24 carat Raksha Bandhan this year. The 34-year-old actor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a jewellery designer and tied him Rakhis custom-made in sold gold, reports mid-day. The Rakhis - two of them - bear Ranbir's initials, RK, and the numeral 8, which is apparently his lucky number. Raksha Bandhan was a week ago but Ranbir Kapoor still has his Rakhis on his wrist. "Yes, Ranbir hasn't taken it off. I decided to make it in gold so that he could not throw it away. He can remove the detachable rakhi threads and wear it as a bracelet," Riddhima told mid-day.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also posted a picture of the Rakhis on Ranbir Kapoor's wrist on her (unverified) Instagram account:
Her cousins Armaan and Aadar Jain, sons of Riddhima's aunt Rima Jain, got evil eye Rakhis:
Riddhima and Ranbir - he's a couple of years her junior - are the children of actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. Riddhima's male cousins also include businessman Nikhil Nanda, the son of her other aunt Ritu Nanda. Two photo collages dedicated to her brother and male cousins that Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted on Rakhi now seem to have been deleted from Instagram.
Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed - again to mid-day - that Riddhima is the most annoying member of the Kapoor WhatsApp group. "I do have a family WhatsApp group and I think the most irritating person on that group would be my sister. Because you know she is the kind of person who doesn't write the entire message in one message...she puts one, one line and your phone keeps beeping. And she uses lots of emojis," he said. She gave him a gold Rakhi nevertheless.
Riddhima and her husband Bharat Sahni have a six-year-old daughter named Samara. Ranbir Kapoor, last seen in Jagga Jasoos, is hard at work on the biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt, in which he plays the title role.