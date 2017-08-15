Ranbir Kapoor Used To Be A 'Bully.' Cousin Aadar Jain Reveals Aadar Jain said, "Since I was the youngest cousin, I used to get bullied a lot. Especially by my elder cousin Ranbir Kapoor"

Aadar Jain is the latest name from the Kapoor family to join Bollywood. He is the son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Reema Jain. In an interview to mid-day , Aadar, 22, spilled beans about his equation with his cousins and their mischievous side, especially of Ranbir Kapoor. "Since I was the youngest cousin, I used to get bullied a lot. Especially by my elder cousin Ranbir Kapoor. He had the habit of pulling my pants down in front of everyone. Even today, when we play football he tries to do that on the field. He used to bully me a lot. But we also share a great rapport and we bond over our grandmother (Krishna Raj) 'schicken," he told mid-day Ranbir, Karisma and Kareena are established stars of Bollywood while his brother Armaan debuted in 2014 and has acted in only one film so far. Aadar is being launched by Yash Raj Films and is currently busy filming his debut movie Aadar earlier said that before making a career in films , he only took his parents blessing as he wants to take credits for his success and failures. Ranbir, Kareena, Aadar represent the fourth generation of Kapoors in Bollywood. Interestingly, the family, who meet on several occasions, do not discuss films. "We discuss everything else, but films. We discuss about food, vacations and culture. We have great admiration for each other's work, but we don't like to bring work home," Aadar told news agency IANS.Ranbir Kapoor, 34, is the son of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. He debuted in Bollywood within 2007. He's starred in hit films such asand. Ranbir's last release wasand is currently filming Sanjay Dutt biopic, in which he plays the title role.(With IANS inputs)