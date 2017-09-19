Ranbir Kapoor Trends On Twitter. Maybe Because...

Ranbir Kapoor's name popped up on Twitter's trend list from apparently nowhere and we are bewildered

Updated: September 19, 2017 16:05 IST
Highlights

  1. Ranbir turns 35 next week and fans may have started an early trend
  2. He will launch a new Renault car in two days
  3. Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Jagga Jasoos
Actor Ranbir Kapoor's name cropped up on Twitter's trend list on Tuesday from apparently nowhere. But nothing happens on Twitter for nothing. The first and the most probable reason for the actor to be on the list is perhaps because it's Ranbir Kapoor's birthday in mere nine days. Fans of the Rockstar actor are happy and have started the celebrations with an early trend. Many tweets with pictures and GIFs from Ranbir Kapoor's films are circulating on social media, all reminding that it's Ranbir Kapoor's birthday on September 28. Apart from early birthday wishes, fans are also hoping for Ranbir Kapoor to join social media this year. Here's a sample of such tweets:

 
 
 

The second reason may be that Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos will be premiered on television soon. According to this Twitter user, Jagga Jasoos will premiere on September 30, two days after Ranbir Kapoor's birthday.

 

The third probability of Ranbir Kapoor trending is because he will launch Renault's new car and Twitter can't contain its excitement:

 

Here's another explanation - because Ranbir Kapoor's swag is 100 per cent:

 

Meanwhile, one Twitter user had a poignant question:

 

On a day like this, you wish Ranbir Kapoor would be on social media. But no, it's only his actor father Rishi Kapoor, who is on Twitter and he hasn't posted anything about Ranbir Kapoor trending all of a sudden. Ranbir Kapoor is not on any other social media platform either though his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor and several Kapoor cousins like Karisma and Adaar and Armaan Jain are exploring the joys of the photo-sharing app.

Ranbir Kapoor, star of films like Barfi! and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, is all set to celebrate his 35th birthday next week. He was last seen in Jagga Jasoos opposite Katrina Kaif and his upcoming project is the Sanjay Dutt biopic, which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

