Ranbir Kapoor Trends On Twitter. Maybe Because...

Highlights
Only 9 Days to go for #RanbirKapoor Birthday!! pic.twitter.com/RyeDhYoXjN— Ranbir Kapoo (@iamvishakha_) September 19, 2017
Sawariya.... 9 DAYS TO GO.......#HappyBirthdayRanbir#Ranbirkapoorpic.twitter.com/wZyuUJlXvN— Ranbir kapoor (@Amrin_RKfangirl) September 19, 2017
Can Ranbir Kapoor give us a public Instagram account on his birthday?— Aisha (@Ays_tylos) September 19, 2017
The second reason may be that Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos will be premiered on television soon. According to this Twitter user, Jagga Jasoos will premiere on September 30, two days after Ranbir Kapoor's birthday.
Catch the World Television Premiere of #JaggaJasoos on September 30th at 5pm on UTV Movies - https://t.co/BhksoBINGIpic.twitter.com/oHqPqBAhlg— RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) September 18, 2017
The third probability of Ranbir Kapoor trending is because he will launch Renault's new car and Twitter can't contain its excitement:
#RevealCAPTUR unveil is gonna be one big event with Ranbir Kapoor revealing the stylish car @RenaultIndiahttps://t.co/eB7F1VbJvp— BachcheMannKeSachhe (@hulkDcult) September 19, 2017
Here's another explanation - because Ranbir Kapoor's swag is 100 per cent:
swag#Ranbirkapoorpic.twitter.com/iE98iykqkO— Ranbir kapoor (@Amrin_RKfangirl) September 18, 2017
Meanwhile, one Twitter user had a poignant question:
Can somebody tell me the actual reason, why is "Ranbir Kapoor" trending??????— hariyaksh mehta (@hariyaksh_mehta) September 19, 2017
He has lost all the charm he had to be trending! pic.twitter.com/S2pLCWKI3P
On a day like this, you wish Ranbir Kapoor would be on social media. But no, it's only his actor father Rishi Kapoor, who is on Twitter and he hasn't posted anything about Ranbir Kapoor trending all of a sudden. Ranbir Kapoor is not on any other social media platform either though his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor and several Kapoor cousins like Karisma and Adaar and Armaan Jain are exploring the joys of the photo-sharing app.
Ranbir Kapoor, star of films like Barfi! and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, is all set to celebrate his 35th birthday next week. He was last seen in Jagga Jasoos opposite Katrina Kaif and his upcoming project is the Sanjay Dutt biopic, which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.