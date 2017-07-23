Ranbir Kapoor Says 'Not Trying To Portray Sanjay Dutt As God' In The Biopic "Sanjay Dutt hasn't been a hypocrite about it," said Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor featured in headlines earlier this year when his pictures from the sets of the Sanjay Dutt biopic were shared on social media. Ranbir, 34, had stunned everyone with his striking resemblance to the 57-year-old actor. Now withdone, he discussed details about his new film in a recent media interaction. Ranbir began by saying that the Rajkumar Hirani-directed biopic is not to paint a larger-than-life portrait of Mr Dutt but concentrates on the personal life of the actor. Ranbir added that theactor has shared his personal experiences generously to facilitate the biopic that's being made on him "He hasn't been a hypocrite about it (his life). So it's not a propaganda film trying to portray him as God or something. We are trying to show a very human side of Sanjay Dutt, his perils, his downfall, his will to fight, his time in jail, terrorism charges, his drug phase, how he handled his mother's death two days before the release of his debut film, his relationship with his father. These were human conflicts in his life," news agency PTI quoted Ranbir as saying.Ranbir also added the perks of playing the protagonist in a film helmed by Mr Hirani. "He is such a relevant person even today. He is so much loved even today. He is controversial. But when you have Rajkumar Hirani as the director and Abhijat Joshi as the writer and the character like Sanjay Dutt, you are somewhere cushioned," PTI reported the actor as saying.Ranbir also said that shooting the portions which document the pitfalls of stardom were particularly difficult. "Getting the look right is very superficial, it is easy as you have help from make-up and computer graphics. To show Sanjay Dutt as a human being, as a biopic only works when you show the human side of a person, and not the glories but the downfall as well (was not easy)," reported PTI."I don't know if I have nailed it or not (referring to the film). I was very inspired (doing this film). We have a few days left now for the film. It's a very new me, so I am excited to see how the audience reacts. It should be out on March 30 next year," Ranbir added in his interview.The cast of the Sanjay Dutt biopic also includes actors Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza as Mr Dutt's wife Maanyata and Paresh Rawal, who will play Sanjay's father, actor Sunil Dutt. Manisha Koirala will feature as late Nargis Dutt.Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in, which released earlier this month. Sanjay Dutt completed his jail term in relation to an illegal arms possession case linked to the 1993 Bombay Blasts on February 25, 2016 and is looking forward to Omung Kumar'shis comeback movie.(With PTI inputs)