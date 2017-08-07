Raksha Bandhan 2017: The Star Of Tusshar And Ekta Kapoor's Pic Is Baby Laksshya

On Rakhi 2017, Tusshar Kapoor shared a picture with his sister, filmmaker Ekta Kapoor and son Laksshya. "Empower your sister!!!," wrote the 41-year-old actor

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 07, 2017 18:40 IST
Rakhi 2017: Tusshar with sister Ekta Kapoor and son Laksshya (Image courtesy: Tusshar Kapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. In the picture, Laksshya is cradled in the arms of Tusshar Kapoor
  2. Tusshar Kapoor celebrated his son Laksshya's first birthday on June 1
  3. Tusshar's son Laksshya was born through IVF and surrogacy
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2017, actor Tusshar Kapoor delighted everyone on social media by sharing a wonderful picture with his sister Ekta Kapoor and son Laksshya. In the picture shared by the 41-year-old actor, one-year-old Laksshya looks absolutely adorable cradled in the arms of the father and the picture is totally worth being framed. The image has been captioned as, "Happy Raksha Bandhan. Empower your sister!!! #Rakshabandhan #siblings #happiness #nostalgia." Apart from Tusshar Kapoor, celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia D'Souza and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani have also shared heartwarming posts wishing their siblings on Raksha Bandhan. Filmmaker Karan Johar shared the first picture of his twins, Yash and Roohi, who are celebrating their first Rakhi today.

See the picture shared by Tusshar Kapoor here:
 
 

Happy Raksha Bandhan.... empower your sister!!! #Rakshabandhan #siblings #happiness #nostalgia

A post shared by Tusshar (@tusshark89) on



In June 2016, Tusshar Kapoor became a single parent after his first child was born through IVF and surrogacy.

The actor celebrated his son Laksshya's first birthday on June 1. The birthday bash was headlined by Tusshar's close friend and co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was accompanied by her baby Taimur. See pictures here:
 
kareena kapoor ndtv

Kareena Kapoor and Taimur photographed outside Tusshar Kapoor's residence


 

#futurebffs #angelsndivas #godbless #laksshya #taimur #firstbirthday

A post shared by Tusshar (@tusshark89) on



Tusshar Kapoor, in an earlier interview with news agency PTI, said that his parents, Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, were a 'bit apprehensive' about announcing his child's birth via surrogacy and IVF.

"Initially my parents were a little bit apprehensive whether I should announce the child to be one born through IVF and surrogacy or not. But everybody in the country has been very accepting. That was a bit surprise for me because I thought there would be diverse views, some kind of 'oohs and ahas' about it, all kinds of opinion. But nothing of that sort happened. Especially the media has been so supportive of Laksshya and my choice of having a family in this manner," PTI quoted Tusshar as saying.

Tusshar Kapoor is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again.

(With PTI inputs)

Tusshar KapoorTusshar Kapoor sonEkta Kapoor

