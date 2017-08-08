News Flash
Raksha Bandhan 2017: Sunny Leone Tied Her Bodyguard A Rakhi. See Pics

On Raksha Bandhan, Sunny Leone tied her bodyguard a rakhi in the plane while she was on her way back home from London

New Delhi: 

Raksha Bandhan was particularly special for actress Sunny Leone, who is winning hearts after tying her bodyguard Yusuf a rakhi. What's more, they were on a plane from London for the rakhi ceremony. Sunny Leone posted pictures and video of the mid-air festivities on her social media accounts a day after Raksha Bandhan. She also gave Yusuf a card. "Raksha Bandhan on the plane with Yusuf," Sunny Leone captioned her post. The actress has a younger brother named Sundeep Vohra, who she couldn't be with to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. Good thing she had Yusuf, who describes himself on Twitter as a security consultant. Check out Sunny Leone's Raksha Bandhan post here: Sunny Leone also posted a heartwarming message to brother Sundeep, whom she appeared to be missing greatly.

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber recently adopted a 21-month-old girl named Nisha from Latur, Maharashtra. In an interview she told NDTV: "Daniel and I are very happy that this little girl chose us. We are very, very thankful to god for bringing this beautiful little girl into our lives."

Sunny Leone recently featured in the Baadshaho song, Piya Morewith actor Emraan Hashmi, which went viral overnight. Sunny will also feature in Sanjay Dutt's Bhoomi, in the song titled Trippy Trippy. She was last seen in a song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's film Raees.

Sunny Leone is awaiting the release of Raajeev Walia's Tera Intezaar , co-starring Arbaaz Khan. The motion poster of the film released recently.

