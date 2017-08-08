Raksha Bandhan 2017: Sunny Leone Tied Her Bodyguard A Rakhi. See Pics

Raksha Bandhan was particularly special for actress Sunny Leone, who is winning hearts after tying her bodyguard Yusuf a rakhi. What's more, they were on a plane from London for the rakhi ceremony. Sunny Leone posted pictures and video of the mid-air festivities on her social media accounts a day after Raksha Bandhan. She also gave Yusuf a card. "Raksha Bandhan on the plane with Yusuf," Sunny Leone captioned her post. The actress has a younger brother named Sundeep Vohra, who she couldn't be with to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. Good thing she had Yusuf, who describes himself on Twitter as a security consultant. Check out Sunny Leone's Raksha Bandhan post here:
Highlights
- Sunny Leone tied a rakhi to her bodyguard mid-air
- Sunny Leone was a day late in sharing her Rakhi celebration video
- Sunny Leone will feature in Tera Intezaar co-starring Arbaaz Khan
Sunny Leone also posted a heartwarming message to brother Sundeep, whom she appeared to be missing greatly.
Raksha Bandan on the plane with @911Yusufpic.twitter.com/VAbLtSKrA3- Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 8, 2017
Wishing all brothers&sisters a happy Raksha Bandhan!Especially my brother @chefsundeep we're far apart but u r very close2my heart always!- Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 7, 2017
Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber recently adopted a 21-month-old girl named Nisha from Latur, Maharashtra. In an interview she told NDTV: "Daniel and I are very happy that this little girl chose us. We are very, very thankful to god for bringing this beautiful little girl into our lives."
Sunny Leone recently featured in the Baadshaho song, Piya Morewith actor Emraan Hashmi, which went viral overnight. Sunny will also feature in Sanjay Dutt's Bhoomi, in the song titled Trippy Trippy. She was last seen in a song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's film Raees.
Sunny Leone is awaiting the release of Raajeev Walia's Tera Intezaar , co-starring Arbaaz Khan. The motion poster of the film released recently.