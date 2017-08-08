Raksha Bandhan 2017: Shweta Tiwari And Nisha Rawal's Sons Had Their First Rakhi. See Pics

Highlights
- "My daughter finally has her own little bodyguard," read Shweta's caption
- "The cutest Raksha Bandhan of my life," Nisha captioned her post
- Divyanka Tripathi also posted a picture with her brother
After 16 years of falsely claiming my brothers, my daughter finally has her own little bodyguard, who loves her infinitely. Their bond is inexplicable in its own beautiful, delicate way. Seeing them love each other and grow fond of each other with every passing hour is a true boon, that I'm eternally grateful for. To every Lavu out there and her Reyansh, a very happy Rakahabandhan . (I know I'm awfully late, but I'm a greedy mother who can't get enough of her children) @palaktiwarii @abhinav.kohli024
Nisha Rawal, wife of actor Karan Mehra, posted multiple pictures from their son Kavish's first Rakhi. Kavish was born this year in June and is the couple's first child. "The Cutest Raksha Bandhan of my life & his first!!" read Nisha's caption. Karan and Nisha have been married for over five years. Karan is best-known for playing Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After quitting the show, he featured in Bigg Boss 10.
Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, also gave a sneak peek into her Rakhi celebrations with brother Aishwarya.
Divyanka Tripathi is married to her co-star Vivek Dahiya. The couple celebrated their first anniversary in July this year.