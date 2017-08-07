Raksha Bandhan 2017: Salman Khan Plays With Nephew Ahil In This Cute Video

Highlights
- In the video Salman and Ahil are seen enjoying each other's company
- Arpita posted a heartwarming message along with the video
- "I am definitely the luckiest sister in the world," wrote Arpita
See the adorable video posted by Arpita here:
I am definitely the luckiest sister in the world to have the most amazing , loving , giving , caring brother ! Thank you for being this larger then life person you are in all ways. Can't thank you enough for all that you have done not only for me but all the souls you touch. Love you Bhai now and forever @beingsalmankhan Happy Rakhi , miss you
Arpita also shared pictures of her brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan along with a heartfelt message. See the pictures here:
My fond memories from my childhood,that have carved me into what I am today was majorly because of you. The time and love you showered me with is something I cherish even today. All the pamper and spoiling how can I forget which you did and still do . Happy Rakhi , miss you and love you the mostest @sohailkhanofficial
Salim Khan adopted Arpita when she was very little. She is the youngest of the five Khan siblings.
Arpita got married to Delhi-based Aayush Sharma in 2014.
Apart from Arpita Khan Sharma, other Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia D'Souza, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Tusshar Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar have also shared lovely posts wishing their siblings on Raksha Bandhan. Karan Johar shared the first picture of his twins, Yash and Roohi, who are celebrating their first Rakhi today.
Salman Khan last featured in Kabir Khan's Tubelight which failed to impress the film critics and the audience. He is currently busy shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai, co-starring Katrina Kaif.