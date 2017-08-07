Raksha Bandhan 2017: Salman Khan Plays With Nephew Ahil In This Cute Video

Rakhi 2017: Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma delighted everyone with an adorable video of the 51-year-old actor with her son Ahil on Instagram

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 07, 2017 21:34 IST
Salman Khan with his nephew Ahil (Image courtesy: arpitakhansharma )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. In the video Salman and Ahil are seen enjoying each other's company
  2. Arpita posted a heartwarming message along with the video
  3. "I am definitely the luckiest sister in the world," wrote Arpita
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2017, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma delighted everyone with an adorable video of the 51-year-old actor with her son Ahil on Instagram. In the video, the duo can be seen enjoying each other's company. Salman Khan is lying down on the floor with Ahil and he rolls over sideways as he cuddles the little one. He is also heard singing a few lines of the title track of his 2016 movie Sultan. Arpita Khan Sharma has posted a heartwarming message along with the video in which says that she's the 'luckiest sister in the world.' She also thanks her brother for 'being a larger than life person.'

See the adorable video posted by Arpita here:
 


Arpita also shared pictures of her brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan along with a heartfelt message. See the pictures here:
 
 

Happy Rakhi @arbaazkhanofficial love you & miss you hope my gift is waiting !!!!

A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on

 


Salim Khan adopted Arpita when she was very little. She is the youngest of the five Khan siblings.

Arpita got married to Delhi-based Aayush Sharma in 2014.

Apart from Arpita Khan Sharma, other Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia D'Souza, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Tusshar Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar have also shared lovely posts wishing their siblings on Raksha Bandhan. Karan Johar shared the first picture of his twins, Yash and Roohi, who are celebrating their first Rakhi today.

Salman Khan last featured in Kabir Khan's Tubelight which failed to impress the film critics and the audience. He is currently busy shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai, co-starring Katrina Kaif.
 

