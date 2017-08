Raksha Bandhan 2017: Salman Khan Plays With Nephew Ahil In This Cute Video

Highlights In the video Salman and Ahil are seen enjoying each other's company Arpita posted a heartwarming message along with the video "I am definitely the luckiest sister in the world," wrote Arpita

I am definitely the luckiest sister in the world to have the most amazing , loving , giving , caring brother ! Thank you for being this larger then life person you are in all ways. Can't thank you enough for all that you have done not only for me but all the souls you touch. Love you Bhai now and forever @beingsalmankhan Happy Rakhi , miss you A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Aug 7, 2017 at 6:32am PDT

Happy Rakhi @arbaazkhanofficial love you & miss you hope my gift is waiting !!!! A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Aug 7, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

My fond memories from my childhood,that have carved me into what I am today was majorly because of you. The time and love you showered me with is something I cherish even today. All the pamper and spoiling how can I forget which you did and still do . Happy Rakhi , miss you and love you the mostest @sohailkhanofficial A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Aug 7, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2017, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma delighted everyone with an adorable video of the 51-year-old actor with her son Ahil on Instagram. In the video, the duo can be seen enjoying each other's company. Salman Khan is lying down on the floor with Ahil and he rolls over sideways as he cuddles the little one. He is also heard singing a few lines of the title track of his 2016 movie. Arpita Khan Sharma has posted a heartwarming message along with the video in which says that she's the 'luckiest sister in the world.' She also thanks her brother for 'being a larger than life person.'See the adorable video posted by Arpita here:Arpita also shared pictures of her brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan along with a heartfelt message. See the pictures here:Salim Khan adopted Arpita when she was very little. She is the youngest of the five Khan siblings.Apart from Arpita Khan Sharma, other Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia D'Souza, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Tusshar Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar have also shared lovely posts wishing their siblings on Raksha Bandhan. Karan Johar shared the first picture of his twins, Yash and Roohi, who are celebrating their first Rakhi today.Salman Khan last featured in Kabir Khan'swhich failed to impress the film critics and the audience. He is currently busy shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's, co-starring Katrina Kaif.