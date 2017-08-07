Raksha Bandhan 2017: Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Sums Up The Kapoor Bond This year on Rakhi, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted two picture collages - one dedicated solely to Ranbir while the other one featured all her cousins

67 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rakhi 2017: Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni in a throwback pic. (Image courtesy: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni) New Delhi: Highlights Riddhima is a couple of years senior to Ranbir Kapoor She captioned Ranbir's collage with a heart emoticon "Happy Rakhi Rans love you so much," she wrote in a separate post

. A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:13am PDT Happy Rakhi BROS - love you all #rakshabandan #myboys A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Aug 6, 2017 at 9:59am PDT



Riddhima Kapoor, a jewellery designer (she customized jewellery for Justin Bieber's mother), is married to Bharat Sahni and together they have a daughter Samara, who often features on Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima's Instagram posts



Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Jagga Jasoos, which released after much delay and failed to make an impression at the box office. Jagga Jasoos featured Katrina Kaif opposite Ranbir and the film was directed by Anurag Basu (Barfi!). Jagga Jasoos was also Ranbir's first film as producer.



Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy filming the Sanjay Dutt biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film co-stars Anushaka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor and Paresh Rawal. He has also ssigned up for Ayan Mukherji's Dragon, co-starring Alia Bhatt. Dragon is Ayan and Ranbir's third film together after Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.



Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni started Raksha Bandhan celebration sharing two collages summing up her best moments with her brothers. One collage was dedicated to Ranbir Kapoor while the second one also included her cousins Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain and Nikhil Nanda. Very cute, Riddhima. In one the posts, Riddhima wrote: "Happy Rakhi BROS - love you all (sic)" She added hashtag #myboys to the caption. For the collage with Ranbir Kapoor a heart emoticon as caption sufficed and in a separate post she wrote: "Happy Rakhi Rans love you so much." Riddhima is actor couple Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's elder child. She is only a couple of years senior to Ranbir Kapoor. Take a look at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's posts:Riddhima Kapoor, a jewellery designer (she customized jewellery for Justin Bieber's mother), is married to Bharat Sahni and together they have a daughter Samara, who often features on Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima's Instagram posts promoting her Uncle Ranbir Kapoor's latest films Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in, which released after much delay and failed to make an impression at the box office.featured Katrina Kaif opposite Ranbir and the film was directed by Anurag Basu (!).was also Ranbir's first film as producer.Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy filming the Sanjay Dutt biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film co-stars Anushaka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor and Paresh Rawal. He has also ssigned up for Ayan Mukherji's, co-starring Alia Bhatt.is Ayan and Ranbir's third film together afterand