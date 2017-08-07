Raksha Bandhan 2017: First Pic Of Karan Johar's Cutie Pie Twins, Yash And Roohi

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2017, filmmaker Karan Johar delighted all his fans and followers on social media by sharing the first picture of his twins, Yash and Roohi. In the picture shared by the 45-year-old director, his little bundles of joy, who are six-months-old today, are seen cradled in the arms of his mother Hiroo Johar. Roohi and Yash are celebrating their first Rakhi today. The image has been captioned as, "6 months old today....#roohiandyash #happyrakshabandhan #lovesofmylife." Apart from Roohi and Yash, celebrities like Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Abhishek Bachchan and Genelia D'Souza have also shared adorable posts on social media wishing their siblings on Rakhi.
- KJo's twins Roohi and Yash are celebrating their first Rakhi today
- Karan Johar became parents to twins via surrogacy on February 7
- Last month, Karan Johar shared an adorable post featuring his children
Karan Johar became parent to twins via surrogacy on February 7. Yash and Roohi were hospitalized for 50 days due to their premature birth. They were brought home in March.
Yash has been named after Karan Johar's late father and Roohi is a rearrangement of his mother's name Hiroo.
Last month, Karan Johar shared an adorable post featuring his children. The director was in New York to host the 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards and was missing his babies. See the picture shared by him here:
At the launch of dietician Pooja Makhija's second book Eat. Delete. Junior, Karan Johar said that he's blessed to have Yash and Roohi in his life, reported news agency IANS.
"I am playing both mother and father in this dynamic, so I have a double role to play and for me, it's even more daunting. I have told myself that I am not going to be a hysterical, hyper parent because I see so many of them around me and specially leading actresses who become mothers. From leading actresses, they become paranoid parents," IANS quoted Karan Johar as saying.
Karan Johar last directed 2016 movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Karan Johar's Dharma Production had distributed the Hindi version of S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion.
