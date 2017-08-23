Rajkummar Rao Says He 'Wasn't Aware' That Ayushmann Khurrana Suggested His Name For Bareilly Ki Barfi

Actor Rajkummar Rao, whose movie Bareilly Ki Barfi released in theatres on August 25, has been receiving a lot of appreciation for his performance as Pritam Vidrohi in the film. In an earlier interview with news agency PTI, Rajkummar Rao's Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Ayushmann Khurrana said that he was the one to suggest the 32-year-old actor's name for the film. When news agency IANS contacted the Aligarh actor for a reaction on Ayushmann's comment, he said that he was unaware that the Vicky Donor actor suggested his name. "Though I wasn't aware of it, but that's very kind of him. I thank him for doing this because the love and appreciation I'm getting for Bareilly Ki Barfi is overwhelming," IANS quoted Rajkummar as saying.
"And I hope he suggests my name for all his exciting films and I'll also do the same. He is a dear friend and I love him a lot," he added.
Bareilly Ki Barfi has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who previously helmed Nil Battey Sannata. The film also stars Kriti Sanon in lead role.
Talking about his experience while shooting for Bareilly Ki Barfi, Rajkummar Rao said, "Good actors have always supported each-others performances in a film and the same happened in Bareilly Ki Barfi. We all supported each other throughout. Filmmaking is teamwork."
Bareilly Ki Barfi has managed to collect Rs. 15.42 crore at the box office so far.
#BareillyKiBarfi Fri 2.42 cr, Sat 3.95 cr, Sun 5.15 cr, Mon 1.90 cr, Tue 2 cr. Total: 15.42 cr. India biz. #BKB— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 23, 2017
After Bareilly Ki Barfi, Rajkummar Rao will feature in Amit V Masurkar's Newton. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 22.
(With IANS and PTI inputs)