Rajinikanth Calls For 'Personal Egos' To Be Set Aside As Tamil Film Workers Strike Rajinikanth said: "A solution can be found for any issue without giving space to personal egos"

Superstar Rajinkanth on Wednesday said that Film Employees' Federation of South India's strike to settle the wage dispute with Tamil Film Producers' Council is unnecessary and that the issue can be sorted by discussing the matter. The 64-year-old actor said in a statement: "Strike is one among the words I don't like. A solution can be found for any issue without giving space to personal egos and keeping in mind the general good. This is my humble request as a senior artiste," reports news agency PTI. The strike started on Tuesday after the Tamil producer's council decided to hire employees for their films irrespective of their allegiance to the Film Employees' Federation. The latter wants the producer's council to revoke their decision and work exclusively with members who are registered with the Federation.Federation president director RK Selvaman told PTI that the fate of about 10,000 workers (1,400 of which are working in Rajinkanth's upcoming film, is at stake. "Please hold unconditional talks. About 10,000 persons are affected and even you (producers) are facing losses," said Selvaman, who also plans to take up the issue with actor filmmaker Kamal Haasan.Meanwhile, Tamil Film Producers' Council chief actor Vishal have informed the Federation that they are not 'against the employees' but made it clear that 'business will go on as usual,' reports PTI.Rajinkanth is awaiting the release ofco-starring Akshay Kumar in January next year. He recently completed one schedule of Kaala in Mumbai . The film is directed by Pa Ranjith and also stars Huma Qureshi and Nana Patekar.(With PTI inputs)