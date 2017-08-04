Raazi: Vicky Kaushal Starts Shooting For Film Co-Starring Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt has attended several workshops with Vicky Kaushal for Raazi, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's, has started filming for Meghna Gulzar'sin Mumbai, reported news agency IANS. which also features actress Alia Bhatt. The 29-year old actor will be seen as an army officer in the film while Alia will play the role of a Kashmiri woman. Theactor, joined the team after wrapping his work in the Sanjay Dutt biopic on Friday, reported IANS. Based on Harinder S Sikka's bookis the real life story of a Kashmiri girl, who is married to an army officer and is set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.is Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's first film together. They both have been doing their preparations for their respective roles and have also attended a few workshops together to get the right dialect and character, reported IANS. In an interview with IANS Vicky said, "I'm extremely excited for this journey. It's a great team coming together on an amazing story. Fingers crossed."Recently, Karan Johar, who is the co-producer of Raazi, announced the release date of the film on Twitter.director Meghna Gulzar, who has made films likeand, is the daughter of lyricist Gulzar and veteran actress Raakhee. The movie is produced by Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures and will also be shot in Punjab, and Kashmir, reported IANS.hits the screens on May 11, 2018. Meanwhile, Vicky is prepping up for Rajkumar Hirani's untitled Sanjay Dutt's biopic while Alia Bhatt was last seen in(With IANS inputs)