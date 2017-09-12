Priyanka Chopra's 'Lame Attempt' At Rugby, Cartwheel With Jordan Kids. She's Excused

Highlights
- Priyanka describes her cartwheel attempt as 'bad'
- Priyanka is in Jordan under UNICEF's initiative to teach Syrian kids
- Priyanka also met few school students in the Zaatari refugee camp
Excuse the bad cartwheel and lame attempt at a Rugby toss... This is a Makani 'Drop In' Center for underage boys who work,they are referred to as "Child Laborers." Most of the boys are between 10 and 18 years old, work 6-12 hours per day, and literally drop in after work to play and receive an informal education, as well as learn life skills. Many of the boys you see in these pictures have only just started to learn how to read and write, since the priority for most of these boys is to provide sustenance for their families. The teachers here work 3 shifts each day to accommodate the influx of kids to give them a chance to work and study. We must do our bit. This is what WAR looks like. Consequence of Conflict. To donate please go to UNICEF.org or click the link in my bio. @unicef #TheyAreUs #ChildrenUprooted
On Monday, Priyanka met few school students in the Zaatari refugee camp. The Quantico actress shared the inspiring stories of these students and how they came to Jordan from Syria after the civil war.
Say hello to Omaima 16, Seba 17, Shaimaa 14, Hanin 15, Maria 15, Wafa 13, Ayat 16, and Maram 15. These are 16-17 yr olds in a school in the Za'atari Refugee Camp. Omaima couldn't carry much when she and her family fled Syria...so she decided to carry soil and rocks from her garden to remember her country. Seba said they have all prepared themselves for when they go back to Syria after the war is over...knowing it will be almost unrecognizable. That's the reason they go to school everyday, so that they can rebuild Syria again. Their determination for education, however much they can get, is incredible and truly overwhelming. These girls don't have much at all, but yet Seba and Omaima took their bracelet and ring off to give me so I will always remember them. I'll always remember you...I promise. It's kids like this that will build a better world tomorrow. Please swipe left for more. @unicef #TheyAreUs #ChildrenUprooted #pcinjordan
A couple of days ago, Priyanka's initiative to teach the Syrian kids was criticised on Twitter. Her stay in Jordan was questioned and she was asked why she doesn't visit India and help kids here. "I would request @priyankachopra that do visit rural areas of India where malnourished kids waiting for food," a user wrote. However, Priyanka was unperturbed and gave a sharp response. "I have worked with UNICEF India for 12 years and visited many such places. What have you done? Why is one child's problem less important than another?" she wrote in her reply.
Ive worked w/ @UNICEFIndia for 12 yrs&visited many such places. What have u done @RavindraGautam_ ?Y is 1 childs prob less imp than another? https://t.co/GaxeKyXDrK— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 10, 2017
This is how Priyanka's Jordan diary looks like.
This is Ammar(5), Ayat(8), Sulaiman (5 months) Wardshan(9) and they have an elder brother Saleh(10) who works at a grocery store to help supplement the family income, for only 2 Jordanian Dinar (that's less than $3 USD.) Their father is a day laborer. Sulaiman needs a 2nd surgery because he has a clot in his nose. The family moved from Syria to Jordan 5 years ago. When I asked their mother what would be her wish...considering the war hasn't ended, she said "if we can't go home all I want is for my kids to get an education so they can fend for themselves when they are older and help rebuild Syria. We are blessed, we have enough to survive...others have much less." They didn't even have furniture in their home. The largesse of heart and compassion she had through her tears moved me to pieces. PLS GO TO www.unicef.org and DONATE whatever you can... let's make this a collective #MissionForChildren #ChildrenUprooted #PCInJordan #ChildrenOfSyria @unicef
A class full of future doctors, engineers, police officers, teachers. What breaks my heart is they can't even access proper schools as refugee kids... how will they access higher education?? These hopes and dreams.. where do they stand in the reality of their world? The government schools in Jordan have added evening classes and 200 schools to accommodate the growing number of Syrian children which is approximately 120000 children..But it's never enough. The world needs to help. We need to help. PLS GO TOwww.unicef.org and DONATE whatever you can... let's make this a collective #MissionForChildren #ChildrenUprooted #PCInJordan #ChildrenOfSyria @unicef
This is Z'aid - he is 16 years old and is a child laborer. He works as a tailor and a barber but he aspires to be a translator. He loves languages and wants to learn as many as he can..he wants to help the world understand each other better..Build bridges... He is full of so much optimism for the future of the world despite of being ravaged by war...so while he's not at work he comes to the Makani Center to learn and educate himself..He made this bow by hand, and offered it to me as a gift of friendship... it's kids like this that will build a better world tomorrow. @unicef #ChildrenUprooted #TheyAreUs
Before coming to Jordan, Priyanka attended the Toronto International Film Festival (TIIF), where her her Sikkimese production Pahuna was premiered.
Priyanka made her Hollywood debut this year with Baywatch. Her next Hollywood projects are A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?. She will also reprise the role of Alex Parrish in the third season of her American show Quantico. She hasn't announced her next Bollywood project yet.