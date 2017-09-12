Priyanka Chopra's 'Lame Attempt' At Rugby, Cartwheel With Jordan Kids. She's Excused

Priyanka Chopra posted a video and multiple pictures from her Tuesday's Jordan schedule, which includes - cartwheel and Rugby

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 12, 2017 15:24 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Priyanka Chopra's 'Lame Attempt' At Rugby, Cartwheel With Jordan Kids. She's Excused

Priyanka Chopra in Jordan (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Priyanka describes her cartwheel attempt as 'bad'
  2. Priyanka is in Jordan under UNICEF's initiative to teach Syrian kids
  3. Priyanka also met few school students in the Zaatari refugee camp
Priyanka Chopra is currently in Jordan under UNICEF's initiative to teach the Syrian kids. Priyanka reached Jordan over the weekend and since then, she's keeping her social media followers updated with her Jordan itinerary. The 35-year-old actress is spending most of her time with the kids, playing with them and also teaching them. Priyanka recently posted a video and multiple pictures from her Tuesday's schedule, which includes - cartwheel and Rugby. In the video, Priyanka is surrounded by a group of children, who cheer for her, as the actress performs a cartwheel. Priyanka describes her attempt as 'bad.' However, we liked it. (Swipe right to see Priyanka's 'lame attempt' at Rugby toss).
 
 

Excuse the bad cartwheel and lame attempt at a Rugby toss... This is a Makani 'Drop In' Center for underage boys who work,they are referred to as "Child Laborers." Most of the boys are between 10 and 18 years old, work 6-12 hours per day, and literally drop in after work to play and receive an informal education, as well as learn life skills. Many of the boys you see in these pictures have only just started to learn how to read and write, since the priority for most of these boys is to provide sustenance for their families. The teachers here work 3 shifts each day to accommodate the influx of kids to give them a chance to work and study. We must do our bit. This is what WAR looks like. Consequence of Conflict. To donate please go to UNICEF.org or click the link in my bio. @unicef #TheyAreUs #ChildrenUprooted

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



On Monday, Priyanka met few school students in the Zaatari refugee camp. The Quantico actress shared the inspiring stories of these students and how they came to Jordan from Syria after the civil war.
 
 

Say hello to Omaima 16, Seba 17, Shaimaa 14, Hanin 15, Maria 15, Wafa 13, Ayat 16, and Maram 15. These are 16-17 yr olds in a school in the Za'atari Refugee Camp. Omaima couldn't carry much when she and her family fled Syria...so she decided to carry soil and rocks from her garden to remember her country. Seba said they have all prepared themselves for when they go back to Syria after the war is over...knowing it will be almost unrecognizable. That's the reason they go to school everyday, so that they can rebuild Syria again. Their determination for education, however much they can get, is incredible and truly overwhelming. These girls don't have much at all, but yet Seba and Omaima took their bracelet and ring off to give me so I will always remember them. I'll always remember you...I promise. It's kids like this that will build a better world tomorrow. Please swipe left for more. @unicef #TheyAreUs #ChildrenUprooted #pcinjordan

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



A couple of days ago, Priyanka's initiative to teach the Syrian kids was criticised on Twitter. Her stay in Jordan was questioned and she was asked why she doesn't visit India and help kids here. "I would request @priyankachopra that do visit rural areas of India where malnourished kids waiting for food," a user wrote. However, Priyanka was unperturbed and gave a sharp response. "I have worked with UNICEF India for 12 years and visited many such places. What have you done? Why is one child's problem less important than another?" she wrote in her reply.
 

This is how Priyanka's Jordan diary looks like.
 
 

This is Ammar(5), Ayat(8), Sulaiman (5 months) Wardshan(9) and they have an elder brother Saleh(10) who works at a grocery store to help supplement the family income, for only 2 Jordanian Dinar (that's less than $3 USD.) Their father is a day laborer. Sulaiman needs a 2nd surgery because he has a clot in his nose. The family moved from Syria to Jordan 5 years ago. When I asked their mother what would be her wish...considering the war hasn't ended, she said "if we can't go home all I want is for my kids to get an education so they can fend for themselves when they are older and help rebuild Syria. We are blessed, we have enough to survive...others have much less." They didn't even have furniture in their home. The largesse of heart and compassion she had through her tears moved me to pieces. PLS GO TO www.unicef.org and DONATE whatever you can... let's make this a collective #MissionForChildren #ChildrenUprooted #PCInJordan #ChildrenOfSyria @unicef

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

 
 


Before coming to Jordan, Priyanka attended the Toronto International Film Festival (TIIF), where her her Sikkimese production Pahuna was premiered.

Priyanka made her Hollywood debut this year with Baywatch. Her next Hollywood projects are A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?. She will also reprise the role of Alex Parrish in the third season of her American show Quantico. She hasn't announced her next Bollywood project yet.
 

Trending

Share this story on

4 Shares
ALSO READRahul Gandhi Acknowledges Congress Arrogance, Says India Runs On Dynasty
Priyanka Choprapriyanka in jordan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Logan LuckyPoster BoysIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreApple EventiPhone XNote 8

................................ Advertisement ................................