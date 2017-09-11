Priyanka Chopra Was Asked Why Jordan And Not Rural India. Her Response

Priyanka Chopra was criticised for 'not visiting rural parts of India,' where children need help too

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 11, 2017 08:50 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Priyanka Chopra Was Asked Why Jordan And Not Rural India. Her Response

Priyanka Chopra in Jordan (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Have worked with UNICEF India and visited many places," Priyanka wrote
  2. She is in Jordan under UNICEF's initiative to educate the Syrian kids
  3. Priyanka flew out of Mumbai last week
Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is the goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, is currently in Jordan under the organisation's initiative to educate the Syrian kids. Priyanka, 35, left for Jordan soon after attending the Toronto International Film Festival, where her Sikkimese production Pahuna was premiered. Priyanka has been constantly updating her Jordan itinerary on social media but was trolled for one such tweet. She was criticised for 'not visiting rural parts of India,' where children need help too. "I would request @priyankachopra that do visit rural areas of India where malnourished kids waiting for food," read a reply on Priyanka's tweet. But Priyanka gave a stern response. "I have worked with UNICEF India for 12 years and visited many such places. What have you done? Why is one child's problem less important than another?" she wrote in her reply.

Here's Priyanka's reply.
 

After the civil war in 2011, large number of Syrian families were either killed or forced to leave their homes. Since then, these families are struggling for survival inside Syria or are taking shelter in neighbouring countries like Jordan.

Here's what Priyanka is doing in Jordan. See her posts.
 
 
 


A couple of months ago, Priyanka visited Zimbabwe where she met kids who suffered from sexual abuse.

Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra flew out of Mumbai last week. Their first stop was Toronto. Her film Pahuna received a 'resonating applause at the film fest and the Quantico actress shared her excitement on Instagram. Priyanka was also the guest of honour at the Toronto Film Festival soiree.
 
 

Never be ok with hearing the word no...because there will always be someone who will say "yes." I'm very proud of my first time "female" director @paakhi for having the courage to not give up, when people didn't believe this film could be made. Bravo for wanting to tell a beautiful story that may not be what people consider mainstream... but today had a world premiere on an international platform at @tiff_net, with an applause that resonated for a very long time. Tonight an audience watched this film for the first time outside of our offices at @purplepebblepictures, and told us how proud they were that a story like this was told. Thank u @madhuchopra for your keen eye. Thank you @cameronpbailey for the opportunity to share this small film and a big message with a world audience...one about children's rights, the refugee crisis, religious conversion and the affect of adult decisions on kids from the perspective of our protagonists, who are 2 young kids from a small village in Sikkim. My heart swells at the thought of people standing up and applauding our effort. This is the reason I wanted to be a filmmaker. Major feels.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut with Baywatch, which released this May. Her next Hollywood projects A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?. She will soon reprise the role of Alex Parrish in the third season of her American show Quantico. Priyanka hasn't announced her next Bollywood project so far.
 

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READPrincipal, Teachers Of Gurgaon School Where Boy Was Killed, Arrested
Priyanka Choprapriyanka chora unicef

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Logan LuckyIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................