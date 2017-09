Priyanka Chopra Was Asked Why Jordan And Not Rural India. Her Response

Highlights "Have worked with UNICEF India and visited many places," Priyanka wrote She is in Jordan under UNICEF's initiative to educate the Syrian kids Priyanka flew out of Mumbai last week

Ive worked w/ @UNICEFIndia for 12 yrs&visited many such places. What have u done @RavindraGautam_ ?Y is 1 childs prob less imp than another? https://t.co/GaxeKyXDrK — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 10, 2017

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is the goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, is currently in Jordan under the organisation's initiative to educate the Syrian kids. Priyanka, 35, left for Jordan soon after attending the Toronto International Film Festival, where her Sikkimese production Pahuna was premiered . Priyanka has been constantly updating her Jordan itinerary on social media but was trolled for one such tweet. She was criticised for 'not visiting rural parts of India,' where children need help too. "I would request @priyankachopra that do visit rural areas of India where malnourished kids waiting for food," read a reply on Priyanka's tweet. But Priyanka gave a stern response. "I have worked with UNICEF India for 12 years and visited many such places. What have you done? Why is one child's problem less important than another?" she wrote in her reply.Here's Priyanka's reply.After the civil war in 2011, large number of Syrian families were either killed or forced to leave their homes. Since then, these families are struggling for survival inside Syria or are taking shelter in neighbouring countries like Jordan.Here's what Priyanka is doing in Jordan. See her posts.A couple of months ago, Priyanka visited Zimbabwe where she met kids who suffered from sexual abuse.Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra flew out of Mumbai last week. Their first stop was Toronto. Her filmreceived a 'resonating applause at the film fest and theactress shared her excitement on Instagram. Priyanka was also the guest of honour at the Toronto Film Festival soiree. Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut with, which released this May. Her next Hollywood projectsand. She will soon reprise the role of Alex Parrish in the third season of her American show. Priyanka hasn't announced her next Bollywood project so far.