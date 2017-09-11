Priyanka Chopra Was Asked Why Jordan And Not Rural India. Her Response

Highlights
- "Have worked with UNICEF India and visited many places," Priyanka wrote
- She is in Jordan under UNICEF's initiative to educate the Syrian kids
- Priyanka flew out of Mumbai last week
Here's Priyanka's reply.
Ive worked w/ @UNICEFIndia for 12 yrs&visited many such places. What have u done @RavindraGautam_ ?Y is 1 childs prob less imp than another? https://t.co/GaxeKyXDrK— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 10, 2017
After the civil war in 2011, large number of Syrian families were either killed or forced to leave their homes. Since then, these families are struggling for survival inside Syria or are taking shelter in neighbouring countries like Jordan.
Here's what Priyanka is doing in Jordan. See her posts.
Let's take this trip together... let's open our eyes and our hearts to the #ChildrenUprooted in the Syrian Refugee crisis. This will be our #MissionForChildren. Let's show them that the world cares and help them find a way forward.. come along with me.. I'll update as much as I can and in as much detail as I can... @Unicef #PCInJordan #syrianrefugees #ChildrenOfSyria
A class full of future doctors, engineers, police officers, teachers. What breaks my heart is they can't even access proper schools as refugee kids... how will they access higher education?? These hopes and dreams.. where do they stand in the reality of their world? The government schools in Jordan have added evening classes and 200 schools to accommodate the growing number of Syrian children which is approximately 120000 children..But it's never enough. The world needs to help. We need to help. PLS GO TO www.unicef.org and DONATE whatever you can... let's make this a collective #MissionForChildren #ChildrenUprooted #PCInJordan #ChildrenOfSyria @unicef
A couple of months ago, Priyanka visited Zimbabwe where she met kids who suffered from sexual abuse.
Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra flew out of Mumbai last week. Their first stop was Toronto. Her film Pahuna received a 'resonating applause at the film fest and the Quantico actress shared her excitement on Instagram. Priyanka was also the guest of honour at the Toronto Film Festival soiree.
Never be ok with hearing the word no...because there will always be someone who will say "yes." I'm very proud of my first time "female" director @paakhi for having the courage to not give up, when people didn't believe this film could be made. Bravo for wanting to tell a beautiful story that may not be what people consider mainstream... but today had a world premiere on an international platform at @tiff_net, with an applause that resonated for a very long time. Tonight an audience watched this film for the first time outside of our offices at @purplepebblepictures, and told us how proud they were that a story like this was told. Thank u @madhuchopra for your keen eye. Thank you @cameronpbailey for the opportunity to share this small film and a big message with a world audience...one about children's rights, the refugee crisis, religious conversion and the affect of adult decisions on kids from the perspective of our protagonists, who are 2 young kids from a small village in Sikkim. My heart swells at the thought of people standing up and applauding our effort. This is the reason I wanted to be a filmmaker. Major feels.
Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut with Baywatch, which released this May. Her next Hollywood projects A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?. She will soon reprise the role of Alex Parrish in the third season of her American show Quantico. Priyanka hasn't announced her next Bollywood project so far.