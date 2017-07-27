Priyanka Chopra Trolled On Twitter For Old Photoshoot Which Is Now Viral

A Priyanka Chopra fan club shared the actress' picture without indicating it's from an old photoshoot but Twitter still found it troll-worthy

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 27, 2017 10:15 IST
  1. Twitter invoked Game Of Thrones, Lady Gaga and Raadhe Maa
  2. The pic in question is from Priyanka Chopra's 2015 photoshoot
  3. Priyanka is currently filming Isn't It Romantic
Priyanka Chopra's old photoshoot for a fashion magazine resurrected recently and social media decided to troll it while invoking Game Of Thrones, Lady Gaga and Raadhe Maa in the process. Twitter is reposting Priyanka's old picture, in which she's dressed in red and sports a blonde hairdo, with comments like: "Guys, the wait is over. Radhe Maa is back. (sic)" and "When Jon Snow dies in India, the red woman we need (sic)." One person wrote: "Last year @priyankachopra walked the Red carpet. This year, she's wearing it. (sic). It all started after a fan club shared the image on Instagram without indicating it's a throwback pic.

The picture in question is from a 2015 photoshoot when Priyanka had only started gaining popularity in the West, courtesy her television show Quantico. At that time Priyanka hadn't even signed her Hollywood debut film Baywatch (with Dwayne Johnson), which released this year.
 
 
 
 

As of now, Priyanka is filming her second Hollywood film - Isn't It Romantic - with Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson and Adam DeVine. She has also signed up for A Kid Like Jake. Priyanka old DNA that she only has 'supporting roles' in both the films so, "Please don't go for them as Priyanka Chopra films."

Priyanka Chopra recently took a mini-vacation with her family to celebrate her birthday before she returns to her busy work schedule. Apart from the Hollywood films, Priyanka will also reprise the role of Alex Parrish in Quantico, which was renewed for season 3 despite low ratings.

Priyanka, who owns Purple Pebble Pictures, is also backing Indian regional films. She hasn't announced her next Bollywood project yet.

