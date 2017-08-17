Priyanka Chopra Trolled For Not Wearing Sari On Independence Day, Told 'Don't Return To India'

It seems like Priyanka Chopra will have to resign herself to being roundly trolled no matter what she wears - for the second time in months, the 35-year-old actress has been derided online for her choice of outfit, worn this time in a boomerang video she posted on Independence Day. Priyanka, who was in the US on August 15, wore a tricolour dupatta with her T-shirt in the video - this has been received with disfavour by a section of her Instagram followers who accused her of disrespecting the flag, told her she should have worn more traditional clothing, and suggested she remain in the US instead of coming home.
Highlights
- "Please don't return to India again," read a comment
- "You were expected in a sari," read another
- Priyanka is currently homebound
"Please don't return to India again," Priyanka Chopra was told in the comments. "Don't you have a salwar-kameez for this occasion?" asked one follower. How about a sari, said another - "At least on this auspicious day, you were expected in a sari." Priyanka is currently Mumbai-bound, as she revealed in a new Instagram post.
On August 15, Priyanka Chopra shared the video with tags like "MyHeartBelongsToIndia" and "JaiHind." Trolls responded with comments like: "What nonsense. National flag, have certain respect" and "This is not your dupatta stupid, show some respect." As always, the more sensible of Priyanka's fans have taken up cudgels on behalf of the actress while a response is awaited (or not) in typical Priyanka Chopra fashion.
Not too long ago, Priyanka Chopra was shamed online for wearing a dress that revealed her knees at a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin - both happened to be in Germany on work. "Priyanka, you were sitting with the Prime Minister of our country. You should have at least had the basic sense of covering your legs," read a comment on the pic she Instagrammed.
Other actresses have been similarly shamed for their outfits recently, among them Deepika Padukone, Soha Ali Khan, Sunny Leone and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Esha Gupta trended for days after posting provocative pictures from a photoshoot, later responding to the trolling defiantly. "It's my body," she told Miss Kyra.
Priyanka Chopra has also been trolled for the way she looks and was accused of having her lips done earlier this year.
Priyanka Chopra is all set to make a comeback on American TV with her popular series Quantico 3. She made her Hollywood debut with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Baywatch and is working on two more projects - Isn't It Romantic and A Kid Like Jake. An official announcement about Priyanka's Bollywood plans is still awaited.