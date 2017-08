Priyanka Chopra Spoilt For Choice In Bollywood. Details Here

Highlights Priyanka has over 25 scripts to choose from for her next few projects She's also been approached for several "filmmaking collaborations" Priyanka is the executive producer of an upcoming show on Madhuri Dixit

Priyanka Chopra is a super busy actor and things will not get into relaxation mode for her any time soon. The 35-year-old actress recently returned to Mumbai to reportedly finalise the lead actor for her next Bollywood projectwith filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. And now, an insider told mid-day that Priyanka has 25 scripts to choose from, for her next few projects. "Priyanka has received close to 25 scripts, including ones fromdirector Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Shimit Amin (), Ali Abbas Zafar (who is currently filmingwith Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif), Kabir Khan (last directed), Vishal Bhardwaj (producing Deepika Padukone's upcoming gangster film) and Dharma Productions," mid-day quoted a source as saying.Priyanka, who is also a producer, has also been approached for several "filmmaking collaborations," the source added. The other things on Priyanka's check-list for this India visit are magazine shoots, endorsements and the promotional strategy for her Sikkimese film, the source told mid-day Priyanka Chopra's latest venture in American television is a series inspired by the life of Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit , which theactress will produce. ABC Studios will co-produce the show with Mark Gordon Company. Both production houses are executive producers of Priyanka's television debut show, which will soon premiere its third season. Sri Rao ofwill write the pilot episode of the series.Priyanka, who was last seen in(her Hollywood debut), has completed filming her portion in two other Hollywood films -and