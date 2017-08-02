Priyanka Chopra Smiles As Bryan Adams Clicks. See Pics

Actress Priyanka Chopra joined Hear The World campaign and for the foundation's campaign photoshoot she posed for singer-photographer Bryan Adams. Both Priyanka and Bryan Adams shared pictures from behind-the-scenes of the photoshoot. In the picture shared by Priyanka, the caption read: "Was so good to see you again Bryan Adams. Happy to be a part of such an amazing project." Priyanka had earlier worked with Bryan Adams when she was signed for fashion brand GUESS in 2013. At that time, Priyanka told news agency IANS she didn't know Bryan Adams was also a photographer and thought he was 'some other person by the same name.' Bryan Adams also shared a picture with Priyanka, who couldn't stop laughing. The wrote: "Shooting photos today of the lovely Priyanka Chopra for Hear The World Foundation."
Here's a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's photoshoot, courtesy Bryan Adams.
Priyanka Chopra is busy these days with her multiple work commitments, which also include shooting for two Hollywood films, prepping for two television shows and producing several Indian regional films.
Days after she returned from her mini vacation (to celebrate her birthday), the actress was spotted on the sets of Isn't It Romantic, her second Hollywood film, co-starring Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson and Adam DeVine. Once she's through with Isn't It Romantic, Priyanka will shoot for A Kid Like Jake with Claire Danes, Jim Parsons and Octavia Spencer.
On the small screen, Priyanka will soon step into the shoes of Alex Parrish in the third season of Quantico. Meanwhile, Priyanka is collaborating with actress Madhuri Dixit for an American television show, based on the latter's life, reported Variety.
(With IANS inputs)