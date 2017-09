Priyanka Chopra Sends Love For Katrina Kaif And Other Stars All The Way From Jordan

Highlights Priyanka Chopra posted a video of a girl from Za'atari Refugee camp "Katrina Kaif this video is just for you," wrote Priyanka Priyanka is in Jordan to educate the Syrian kids

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Jordan - a host country to millions of refugees - to help and educate the Syrian children under UNICEF's initiative. The 35-year-old actress left for Jordan soon after she received 'resonating applause' for her Sikkimese productionat the Toronto International Film Festival. Since then, Priyanka has been keeping her fans updated about her Jordan itinerary. Early today, Priyanka shared a video of a girl named Wafaa from Jordan on Instagram, which would definitely delight actress Katrina Kaif. Wafaa alongwith other kids from Za'atari Refugee camp, Jordan are 'huge fans' of Katrina Kaif and other Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.Priyanka posted the video for Katrina Kaif and wrote: "This is a special shout out to one of Indias biggest movie stars. Katrina Kaif this video is just for you, all the way from Za'atari Refugee camp in Jordan." Priyanka also shared Wafaa's message, who is one of Katrina's biggest fans, which read: "I love Katrina Kaif a lot and I am one of her fans. I have watched all her movies and never missed one, even if a movie is played more than once I watch it. I love you Katrina and love your beauty."The kids' love and admiration for Bollywood stars made Priyanka's day. Take a look at what she posted for her colleagues in the Entertainment Business around the world.During her visit to Za'atari, theactress, also visited the home of Seba and her family - one of those who faced humanitarian crisis since the end of World War II . Seba gave a hearwarming gift to Priyanka, which was her bracelet. She gave it to her and said that it was so she'd never forget her. Read Seba and her family's story here in Priyanka's post:In 2011, Syria's civil war created a humanitarian crisis. Many people were killed or forced to flee their homes. Since then, families are struggling to survive inside Syria or make a new home in neighbouring countries like Jordan.Priyanka Chopra was in Mumbai last month to spend some quality time with family and friends. She is currently busy shooting for her Hollywood projects -and