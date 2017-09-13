Priyanka Chopra Sends Love For Katrina Kaif And Other Stars All The Way From Jordan

Highlights
- Priyanka Chopra posted a video of a girl from Za'atari Refugee camp
- "Katrina Kaif this video is just for you," wrote Priyanka
- Priyanka is in Jordan to educate the Syrian kids
Priyanka posted the video for Katrina Kaif and wrote: "This is a special shout out to one of Indias biggest movie stars. Katrina Kaif this video is just for you, all the way from Za'atari Refugee camp in Jordan." Priyanka also shared Wafaa's message, who is one of Katrina's biggest fans, which read: "I love Katrina Kaif a lot and I am one of her fans. I have watched all her movies and never missed one, even if a movie is played more than once I watch it. I love you Katrina and love your beauty."
The kids' love and admiration for Bollywood stars made Priyanka's day. Take a look at what she posted for her colleagues in the Entertainment Business around the world.
This is a special shout out to one of Indias biggest movie stars. @katrinakaif this video is just for you, all the way from Za'atari Refugee camp in Jordan.This is Wafaa, one of your biggest fans and her message roughly translated is "I love Katrina Kaif a lot and I am one of her fans. I have watched all her movies and never missed one, even if a movie is played more than once I watch it. I love you Katrina and love your beauty." I was especially told to give messages of love to these Massive Indian film superstars, who are favourites at Za'atari... SHAHRUKH KHAN, SALMAN KHAN, AKSHAY KUMAR, KAREENA KAPOOR and ANUSHKA SHARMA... a big shoutout to you all and Hindi movies from these amazing kids who are huge fans...our movies give them some much joy .. This was something I honestly did not expect...but it made my day. Who would think that what we do as entertainers would give people a sense of hope, relief and escape in such dire circumstances.This post is for all my colleagues in the Entertainment Business around the world... know what we do sometimes has such an deep impact on people's lives and goes beyond just the mere entertainment people look at us for. #ProudofmyJob #MissionForChildren #ChildrenUprooted #ChildrenOfSyria #PCInJordan You can lend your support by logging on to www.unicef.org #girllove
During her visit to Za'atari, the Bajirao Mastani actress, also visited the home of Seba and her family - one of those who faced humanitarian crisis since the end of World War II. Seba gave a hearwarming gift to Priyanka, which was her bracelet. She gave it to her and said that it was so she'd never forget her. Read Seba and her family's story here in Priyanka's post:
At Za'atari, I'm proud to have had the opportunity to visit the home of Seba and her whole family - Mohammed, 19; Seba, 17; Haya 14; Hiba, 12; Omar, 6; Hala, 4. In spite of their circumstances, their makeshift home, and very little to call their own, we were the recipients of the full Syrian hospitality and love. Her mother, Isdihaar, a dignified and happy spirit was so open about her earlier life, and all that they do now to survive. They had a full life in Syria, with a home and everything they could ask for, and now...sitting in their sparse living room, all I got was a resolve to hold on until they could return to their home and rebuild their life. Without her husband there, she's taking care of her 6 children by working at an innovation lab, finding innovative solutions for everyday problems...like the neo-natal air conditioner created by just using a fan, ice cubes and box with holes. As I was leaving, Seba removed her bracelet and gave it to me and said it was so I'd never forget her. I will never forget her and the amazing people I've met, and it is because of them that my resolve to keep working by bringing attention to their situation has just grown stronger. Hoping that somehow we, the citizens of the world, will find it in our hearts to contribute to ease the largest humanitarian crisis since the end of World War II. To donate please go to UNICEF.com or visit link in bio. @unicef #MissionForChildren #ChildrenUprooted #ChildrenOfSyria #PCInJordan
In 2011, Syria's civil war created a humanitarian crisis. Many people were killed or forced to flee their homes. Since then, families are struggling to survive inside Syria or make a new home in neighbouring countries like Jordan.
Here's what Priyanka has been sharing from Jordan.
Excuse the bad cartwheel and lame attempt at a Rugby toss... This is a Makani 'Drop In' Center for underage boys who work,they are referred to as "Child Laborers." Most of the boys are between 10 and 18 years old, work 6-12 hours per day, and literally drop in after work to play and receive an informal education, as well as learn life skills. Many of the boys you see in these pictures have only just started to learn how to read and write, since the priority for most of these boys is to provide sustenance for their families. The teachers here work 3 shifts each day to accommodate the influx of kids to give them a chance to work and study. We must do our bit. This is what WAR looks like. Consequence of Conflict. To donate please go to UNICEF.org or click the link in my bio. @unicef #TheyAreUs #ChildrenUprooted
This is Z'aid - he is 16 years old and is a child laborer. He works as a tailor and a barber but he aspires to be a translator. He loves languages and wants to learn as many as he can..he wants to help the world understand each other better..Build bridges... He is full of so much optimism for the future of the world despite of being ravaged by war...so while he's not at work he comes to the Makani Center to learn and educate himself..He made this bow by hand, and offered it to me as a gift of friendship... it's kids like this that will build a better world tomorrow. @unicef #ChildrenUprooted #TheyAreUs
Most of these girls (8-10yrs) have lived in this refugee camp for more than half their lives..so they probably don't even remember what normalcy in life is outside of a refugee status..their smiles come from such a pure place, of making the most of whatever they have.. of survivors.. In Za'atari, there are currently 27,000 children enrolled in the 14 school complexes. Although there are make shift seats for every child in the camp, the enrollment is about 78% as children drop out due to child marriages, child labor and family attitudes towards education. All schools in the camp work two shifts, with girls classes in the morning and boys in the afternoon. We visited this School in the morning, so we met the girls. Pls swipe left. #MissionForChildren #ChildrenUprooted #PCInJordan #TheyAreUs @unicef
Say hello to Omaima 16, Seba 17, Shaimaa 14, Hanin 15, Maria 15, Wafa 13, Ayat 16, and Maram 15. These are 16-17 yr olds in a school in the Za'atari Refugee Camp. Omaima couldn't carry much when she and her family fled Syria...so she decided to carry soil and rocks from her garden to remember her country. Seba said they have all prepared themselves for when they go back to Syria after the war is over...knowing it will be almost unrecognizable. That's the reason they go to school everyday, so that they can rebuild Syria again. Their determination for education, however much they can get, is incredible and truly overwhelming. These girls don't have much at all, but yet Seba and Omaima took their bracelet and ring off to give me so I will always remember them. I'll always remember you...I promise. It's kids like this that will build a better world tomorrow. Please swipe left for more. @unicef #TheyAreUs #ChildrenUprooted #pcinjordan
Priyanka Chopra was in Mumbai last month to spend some quality time with family and friends. She is currently busy shooting for her Hollywood projects - A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?.