Priyanka Chopra Says She Should Have Been 'Better Informed' After Sikkim Comment "It saddens me that a comment I made during a recent interview at TIFF has caused this much pain when that was never the intention at all," wrote Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra at TIFF (Image courtesy: AFP) New Delhi: Highlights "I should have been better informed about certain facts," said Priyanka "I take full responsibility for what I said," said Priyanka "I know my statements have hurt the sentiments of Sikkim people" Aitraaz actress referred to Sikkim as a 'troubled' state while she was speaking about her new Sikkimese production - Pahuna: The Little Visitors - which premiered at TIFF fest last week.



Defending her statement,



"I should have been better informed about certain facts, I take full responsibility for what I said. I understand now that our film was not the first Sikkimese film to be made, but our aim has always been to provide local talent, both actors and technicians, a global platform to shine. My team and I had a wonderful experience working in the state and with local cast and crew and are thankful to the support extended by the Government of Sikkim," wrote Priyanka Chopra.



See her complete post here:





Priyanka Chopra's statement triggered a huge outrage on social media with people calling her 'stupid' and 'pea-brained' for her words. ""Shame on you, Priyanka Chopra," she was told.



See some of the tweets here:

#PriyankaChopra says #Sikkim is a troubled state in interview 2 US media. Pea-sized brain, zero homework. Is this how u make money? — Indira Laisram (@indira_laisram) September 13, 2017

@priyankachopra U called Sikkim an insurgency affected state.Idiot-God doesn't give everything to everybody.Find better uses 4 ur loud mouth — Sugato Bose (@BoseSugato) September 14, 2017

strongly condemn the statements of @priyankachopra against#Sikkim

Shame on you#PriyankaChopra — Shubham Tamang (@ShubhamTamang) September 14, 2017



"This is a Sikkimese film. It is a small state in the North East of India, who never had a film industry or anyone who made films from there. And this is the first film ever that's come out of that region because it's very troubled with insurgency and troubling situations..." Priyanka said in her interview to ET Canada:



Watch the interview here:





Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for next two Hollywood movies - Isn't It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake. She will also begin shoot for the third season of her American TV show Quantico.





