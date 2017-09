Priyanka Chopra Posts About Speaking On Empowerment At United Nations Event

Highlights Priyanka Chopra urged people to empower girls at the Global Goals Awards Priyanka posted a picture with UNICEF's youngest ambassador "It was an honour to speak at the Global Goals Awards," wrote Priyanka

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who walked the red carpet at 69th Emmy Awards on September 17, was honoured to speak at the Global Goals Awards on the importance of empowering girls on Tuesday. The 35-year-old actress addressed the global leaders and influencers from the United Nations and urged everyone to come together and work to empower, educate and create opportunities for young girls and children. Priyanka, who is the goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, posted a picture on Instagram with the youngest ambassador for UNICEF named Muzoon Almellehan. Priyanka was 'proud' and all smiles to meet Muzoon and appreciated her for her 'amazing' work.Quoting Mahatma Gandhi's words Priyanka wrote: "If we are to teach real peace in this world, and if are to carry on a real war against war, we shall have to begin with the children."Here's what she shared:Priyanka not only addressed at the award function but also 'proudly' presented the Leadership Award to Ria Sharma, who is the founder of Make Love Not Scars organization, for her work for acid attack survivors. Read what Priyanka wrote about Ria Sharma and her contribution towards survivors of acid attacks here:Recently, Priyanka Chopra was also spotted at the Toronto International Film Festival, where she received 'resonating response' for her Sikkimese production Before making appearances at the award ceremonies like Emmys, Global Goals and TIFF, Priyanka was in Jordan to help and educate the Syrian children under UNICEF's initiative. Priyanka met a lot of refugee kids in Za'atari camp and updated her fans about her Jordan itinerary on Instagram. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's pictures and videos from Jordan here:Priyanka made a brief visit to Mumbai last month and spent some quality time with her family and friends. She is also currently busy filming her Hollywood projects -and