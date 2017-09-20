Priyanka Chopra Posts About Speaking On Empowerment At United Nations Event

In the words of Mahatma Gandhi..."If we are to teach real peace in this world, and if we are to carry on a real war against war, we shall have to begin with the children." It was an honor to speak at the UN Global Goals Awards on the importance of empowering girls; addressing global leaders and influencers from the United Nations, philanthropy, media, non-profits and business. We all need to come together and work to empower, educate, create opportunities and impart skill sets so that we can be their catalysts for change and to help them build their brave new world. If possible, a safe one where they can live their dreams and laugh together as one.I had the opportunity to meet @muzoonalmellehan, @unicef's youngest goodwill ambassador, who is doing such amazing work advocating education for Syrian girls. All in all, this was a very inspiring and uplifting night. #GlobalGoals #UNGA #ForEveryChild

