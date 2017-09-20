Priyanka Chopra Posts About Speaking On Empowerment At United Nations Event

Highlights
Quoting Mahatma Gandhi's words Priyanka wrote: "If we are to teach real peace in this world, and if are to carry on a real war against war, we shall have to begin with the children."
Here's what she shared:
In the words of Mahatma Gandhi..."If we are to teach real peace in this world, and if we are to carry on a real war against war, we shall have to begin with the children." It was an honor to speak at the UN Global Goals Awards on the importance of empowering girls; addressing global leaders and influencers from the United Nations, philanthropy, media, non-profits and business. We all need to come together and work to empower, educate, create opportunities and impart skill sets so that we can be their catalysts for change and to help them build their brave new world. If possible, a safe one where they can live their dreams and laugh together as one.I had the opportunity to meet @muzoonalmellehan, @unicef's youngest goodwill ambassador, who is doing such amazing work advocating education for Syrian girls. All in all, this was a very inspiring and uplifting night. #GlobalGoals #UNGA #ForEveryChild
Priyanka not only addressed at the award function but also 'proudly' presented the Leadership Award to Ria Sharma, who is the founder of Make Love Not Scars organization, for her work for acid attack survivors. Read what Priyanka wrote about Ria Sharma and her contribution towards survivors of acid attacks here:
Honored to have participated in the Global Goals Awards tonight at the UN General Assembly in NYC. These awards highlight the role girls play in changing their lives and in making progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Equally proud to have presented the Leadership Award to the amazing @ria13sharma from India for her stellar work for acid attack survivors. Ria founded Make Love Not Scars (MLNS) which is an organization that actively supports survivors of acid attacks physically and mentally, and campaigns to raise awareness of the issue. Ria's efforts are contributing to change the lives of many women who have survived acid attacks. MLNS have ensured that survivors receive free treatment under the Supreme Court order for the welfare of acid victims passed in April 2015. #globalgoals #unga #foreverychild @unicef
Recently, Priyanka Chopra was also spotted at the Toronto International Film Festival, where she received 'resonating response' for her Sikkimese production Pahuna.
Before making appearances at the award ceremonies like Emmys, Global Goals and TIFF, Priyanka was in Jordan to help and educate the Syrian children under UNICEF's initiative. Priyanka met a lot of refugee kids in Za'atari camp and updated her fans about her Jordan itinerary on Instagram. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's pictures and videos from Jordan here:
This is a special shout out to one of Indias biggest movie stars. @katrinakaif this video is just for you, all the way from Za'atari Refugee camp in Jordan.This is Wafaa, one of your biggest fans and her message roughly translated is "I love Katrina Kaif a lot and I am one of her fans. I have watched all her movies and never missed one, even if a movie is played more than once I watch it. I love you Katrina and love your beauty." I was especially told to give messages of love to these Massive Indian film superstars, who are favourites at Za'atari... SHAHRUKH KHAN, SALMAN KHAN, AKSHAY KUMAR, KAREENA KAPOOR and ANUSHKA SHARMA... a big shoutout to you all and Hindi movies from these amazing kids who are huge fans...our movies give them some much joy .. This was something I honestly did not expect...but it made my day. Who would think that what we do as entertainers would give people a sense of hope, relief and escape in such dire circumstances.This post is for all my colleagues in the Entertainment Business around the world... know what we do sometimes has such an deep impact on people's lives and goes beyond just the mere entertainment people look at us for. #ProudofmyJob #MissionForChildren #ChildrenUprooted #ChildrenOfSyria #PCInJordan You can lend your support by logging on to www.unicef.org #girllove
At Za'atari, I'm proud to have had the opportunity to visit the home of Seba and her whole family - Mohammed, 19; Seba, 17; Haya 14; Hiba, 12; Omar, 6; Hala, 4. In spite of their circumstances, their makeshift home, and very little to call their own, we were the recipients of the full Syrian hospitality and love. Her mother, Isdihaar, a dignified and happy spirit was so open about her earlier life, and all that they do now to survive. They had a full life in Syria, with a home and everything they could ask for, and now...sitting in their sparse living room, all I got was a resolve to hold on until they could return to their home and rebuild their life. Without her husband there, she's taking care of her 6 children by working at an innovation lab, finding innovative solutions for everyday problems...like the neo-natal air conditioner created by just using a fan, ice cubes and box with holes. As I was leaving, Seba removed her bracelet and gave it to me and said it was so I'd never forget her. I will never forget her and the amazing people I've met, and it is because of them that my resolve to keep working by bringing attention to their situation has just grown stronger. Hoping that somehow we, the citizens of the world, will find it in our hearts to contribute to ease the largest humanitarian crisis since the end of World War II. To donate please go to UNICEF.com or visit link in bio. @unicef #MissionForChildren #ChildrenUprooted #ChildrenOfSyria #PCInJordan
Excuse the bad cartwheel and lame attempt at a Rugby toss... This is a Makani 'Drop In' Center for underage boys who work,they are referred to as "Child Laborers." Most of the boys are between 10 and 18 years old, work 6-12 hours per day, and literally drop in after work to play and receive an informal education, as well as learn life skills. Many of the boys you see in these pictures have only just started to learn how to read and write, since the priority for most of these boys is to provide sustenance for their families. The teachers here work 3 shifts each day to accommodate the influx of kids to give them a chance to work and study. We must do our bit. This is what WAR looks like. Consequence of Conflict. To donate please go to UNICEF.org or click the link in my bio. @unicef #TheyAreUs #ChildrenUprooted
This is Z'aid - he is 16 years old and is a child laborer. He works as a tailor and a barber but he aspires to be a translator. He loves languages and wants to learn as many as he can..he wants to help the world understand each other better..Build bridges... He is full of so much optimism for the future of the world despite of being ravaged by war...so while he's not at work he comes to the Makani Center to learn and educate himself..He made this bow by hand, and offered it to me as a gift of friendship... it's kids like this that will build a better world tomorrow. @unicef #ChildrenUprooted #TheyAreUs
Priyanka made a brief visit to Mumbai last month and spent some quality time with her family and friends. She is also currently busy filming her Hollywood projects - and Isn't It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake.