Priyanka Chopra On Her Fairness Cream Ad: What Did I Do?

Actress Priyanka Chopra , who has quite a lot on her plate at the moment, in an interview with Vogue India admitted that she once tried to change the colour of her skin. The 35-year-old actress confessed that she was 'conscious of being, like, a super-gawky, skinny teenager.' "Before 15, I had a lot of self-esteem issues. I was very conscious of the colour of my skin. Because in India, you're prettier if you're fairer," Priyanka Chopra told Vogue India . Theactress said that she endorsed a skin-lightening cream in her early twenties, a decision she now regrets. "A lot of girls with a darker skin hear things like, "Oh, poor thing, she's dark." In India they advertise skin-lightening creams: "Your skin's gonna get lighter in a week. I used it [when I was very young]," she told Vogue India "When I was an actor, around my early twenties, I did a commercial for a skin-lightening cream. I was playing that girl with insecurities. And when I saw it, I was like, "Oh s***. What did I do?" I started talking about being proud of the way I looked. I actually like my skin tone," Priyanka Chopra added.Priyanka Chopra made her acting debut in 2002 with Tamil film. She has starred in several successful films.andto name a few. Priyanka Chopra became a popular face in the West with American TV showin which she features as FBI recruit Alex Parrish. She made her Hollywood debut earlier this year with, co-starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron.Right now, Priyanka Chopra is shooting for two Hollywood projects, titledand