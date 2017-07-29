Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit Collaborate For American Comedy Series

Priyanka Chopra is busy with many things these days. Apart from filming her upcoming Hollywood projects, she is also making a new comedy show for American television, which will feature and be based on the life of veteran actress Madhuri Dixit, reported Variety. The 50-year-old actress also executively produces the show along with her husband Dr Sriram Nene, the report added. The show Priyanka Chopra is developing will also be produced by Mark Gordon and Nick Pepper's Mark Gordon Company - the production firm which is in charge of Quantico, the American show Priyanka headlines, Variety reported.
Highlights
- The show will be produced by ABC
- Priyanka headlines Quantico, which airs on ABC
- The comedy show will be based on Madhuri's life
Screenwriter Sri Rao, whose resume includes films like 2016's Baar Baar Dekho, 2009's New York and 2010's Badmaash company, has also come on board on the writing team of the yet-untitled show. Mr Rao recently announced the new Priyanka Chopra-Madhuri Dixit collaboration tweeting a photograph featuring the two actresses and himself. "Thrilled to finally announce my exciting new project with these two legends and icons," he captioned.
Thrilled to finally announce my exciting new project with these two legends and icons @MadhuriDixit@priyankachoprahttps://t.co/520RhMOrcUpic.twitter.com/W0pQGid2wD— Sri Rao (@NewYorkSri) July 28, 2017
Back home, Priyanka Chopra ventured into production with Purple Pebble Pictures, which has worked for regional movies so far. Priyanka Chopra-produced and Rajesh Mapuskar-directed Marathi film Ventilator won as many as three prizes at the 64th National Film Awards.
Meanwhile, here's a look at Priyanka's packed roster. She is currently filming her third Hollywood movie Isn't It Romantic with Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine and Liam Hemsworth. Priyanka's second Hollywood project A Kid Like Jake, for which she's already shot, is scheduled for 2018 while Isn't It Romantic is expected to hit theatres on Valentine's Day, 2019. Priyanka is also looking forward to the third season of her TV show Quantico. Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut with May release Baywatch, sharing screen space with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Her last Hindi film was 2016's Jai Gangaajal.
Madhuri Dixit was last seen in 2014 movie Gulaab Gang. After that, she has appeared as a judge on dance reality show So You Think You Can Dance in 2016.