Priyanka Chopra Kept Us Updated All The Way From Jordan

"The world has seen the pain war has left in Syria but the resilience and joy and hope in spite of it is so inspiring to me. These kids are my inspiration," wrote Priyanka Chopra

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 10, 2017 17:26 IST
10 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Priyanka Chopra Kept Us Updated All The Way From Jordan

Priyanka Chopra in Jordan. ( Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Priyanka Chopra visited Jordan recently
  2. Priyanka shared all the details about her visit on Instagram
  3. "This will be our mission for children," she wrote on Instagram
Actress Priyanka Chopra, who recently received 'resonating applause' for her Sikkimese production Pahuna at the Toronto International Film Festival, is now in Jordan - a host country to millions of refugees - to help the children who are now part of the Syria crisis. The 35-year-old actress, recently Instagrammed a picture, in which she can be seen reading a UNICEF (an organization which saves children's lives, defends their rights and helps them fulfill their potential) file. Priyanka wrote in the post that she would update as much as she could and in as much detail about her visit. She captioned the picture: "Let's take this trip together... let's open our eyes and our hearts to the children uprooted in the Syrian refugee crisis. This will be our mission for children. Let's show them that the world cares and help them find a way forward. Come along with me."
 


Syria's civil war has created a humanitarian crisis since anti-government demonstrations began in March 2011. Half the country's pre-war population have been killed or forced to flee their homes. Since then, families are struggling to survive inside Syria or make a new home in neighbouring countries like Jordan.

The Bajirao Mastani actress shared another picture on Instagram with a beautiful message for the children that read: "With everything that's happening in the world around us, it's important to look forward with hope and love, that's what I've brought with me to Jordan along with the resolve to help us understand these amazing survivors and how we can all do our part to help them. Keep u posted."
 


Early morning on Sunday, Priyanka posted a video, in which she shared all the details about her plans for the day in Amman, Jordan. Priyanka shared that she was off to a Syrian children's community centre for educational purposes. Watch Priyanka's video here:
 


Priyanka met and posted videos of children like Fadi, who is seven-year-old and knew how to write his name in English. She also posted a video featuring a girl named Eman, who caught Priyanka's attention with her sketches that depicted her version of the war.

Watch Priyanka's videos here:
 
 
 


At the end of the day, Priyanka posted a video and shared what she felt after the session. She wrote: "The anger and agony I felt seeing these beautiful hopeful children ravaged by war was so raw. The world has seen the pain war has left in Syria but the resilience and joy and hope in spite of it is so inspiring to me. These kids are my inspiration. They should be yours too."
 


Priyanka Chopra, who is busy shooting for her Hollywood projects - A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?, was in Mumbai last month to spend some quality time with family and friends. It was reported that she was in India to finalise the lead actor of Gustakhiyan, which is to be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Trending

Share this story on

10 Shares
ALSO READKareena Kapoor Khan Flies Home From Veere Di Wedding Shoot With Baby Taimur. See Pics
priyanka choprapahunaSyria

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Logan LuckyIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................