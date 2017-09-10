Priyanka Chopra Kept Us Updated All The Way From Jordan

Highlights
- Priyanka Chopra visited Jordan recently
- Priyanka shared all the details about her visit on Instagram
- "This will be our mission for children," she wrote on Instagram
Let's take this trip together... let's open our eyes and our hearts to the #ChildrenUprooted in the Syrian Refugee crisis. This will be our #MissionForChildren. Let's show them that the world cares and help them find a way forward.. come along with me.. I'll update as much as I can and in as much detail as I can... @Unicef #PCInJordan #syrianrefugees#ChildrenOfSyria
Syria's civil war has created a humanitarian crisis since anti-government demonstrations began in March 2011. Half the country's pre-war population have been killed or forced to flee their homes. Since then, families are struggling to survive inside Syria or make a new home in neighbouring countries like Jordan.
The Bajirao Mastani actress shared another picture on Instagram with a beautiful message for the children that read: "With everything that's happening in the world around us, it's important to look forward with hope and love, that's what I've brought with me to Jordan along with the resolve to help us understand these amazing survivors and how we can all do our part to help them. Keep u posted."
With everything that's happening in the world around us, it's important to look forward with hope and love.... that's what I've brought with me to #Jordan along with the resolve to help us understand these amazing survivors and how we can all do our part to help them. Keep u posted #MissionForChildren #ChildrenUprooted #PCInJordan #ChildrenOfSyria
Early morning on Sunday, Priyanka posted a video, in which she shared all the details about her plans for the day in Amman, Jordan. Priyanka shared that she was off to a Syrian children's community centre for educational purposes. Watch Priyanka's video here:
Priyanka met and posted videos of children like Fadi, who is seven-year-old and knew how to write his name in English. She also posted a video featuring a girl named Eman, who caught Priyanka's attention with her sketches that depicted her version of the war.
Watch Priyanka's videos here:
Fadi. Seven years old. Was so excited that he knew how to write his name in English but wrote it left to right because he knew arabic. It was very cute so we learnt how to write his name in English and he taught me to write my name in Arabic. #MissionForChildren #ChildrenUprooted #PCInJordan #ChildrenOfSyria @unicef
This is Eman. She is an artist and these are her sketches. This particular one caught my attention because it depicts her version of the war. A man in a jail trying to feed a little bird. It broke my heart to see so much compassion despite of being so ravaged by war. Eman wants to show the world through her art what her imagination holds. God Bless. #MissionForChildren #ChildrenUprooted #PCInJordan #ChildrenOfSyria @unicef
At the end of the day, Priyanka posted a video and shared what she felt after the session. She wrote: "The anger and agony I felt seeing these beautiful hopeful children ravaged by war was so raw. The world has seen the pain war has left in Syria but the resilience and joy and hope in spite of it is so inspiring to me. These kids are my inspiration. They should be yours too."
I have never done this when I do field trips, but on this one I feel compelled to reflect on what I feel after every session because I felt a lot. The anger and agony I felt seeing these beautiful hopeful children ravaged by war was so raw. The world has seen the pain war has left in Syria but the resilience and joy and hope in spite of it is so inspiring to me. These kids are my inspiration. They should be yours too. #MissionForChildren #ChildrenUprooted #PCInJordan #ChildrenOfSyria @unicef
Priyanka Chopra, who is busy shooting for her Hollywood projects - A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?, was in Mumbai last month to spend some quality time with family and friends. It was reported that she was in India to finalise the lead actor of Gustakhiyan, which is to be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.