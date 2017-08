Priyanka Chopra In Mumbai To Hunt For Leading Man

Highlights Priyanka back to 'home sweet home' for Gustakhiyan Sanjay Leela Bhansali, along with Priyanka, will finalise the co-star Priyanka completed her shoot for Isn't It Romantic in the US

Farewell hugs with @diariesofdiana will miss u Chhotu..Mumbai bound!! Yay #homesweethome A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Aug 16, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

Independence Day #Vibes#MyHeartBelongsToIndia #happyindependencedayindia #jaihind A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Aug 14, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Priyanka Chopra told us via social media yesterday that she was on her way back home to Mumbai from USA. "Off and away, Mumbai meri jaan," she tweeted - and it seems that the intention of this trip is work rather than play. Priyanka, 35, will be looking out for a male lead in her next Bollywood project, reports mid-day. Actors Irrfan Khan and Abhishek Bachchan were reportedly considered for the role but the spot hasn't been filled yet despite months of hunting. A source told mid-day that Priyanka Chopra, who just finished filming Hollywood project, will help director Sanjay Leela Bhansali finalise the casting."The film's leading man has to be finalised within this month. Though Sanjay Leela Bhansali is neck deep in work with, he wants to start this film by mid-2018," said mid-day's source.Mr Bhansali and Priyanka Chopra have already collaborated on two previous films - he produced, which she starred in, and directed her in. Priyanka also appeared in a song sequence in Mr Bhansali's. Details abouthaven't been revealed but Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra told mid-day the film is "lyrical and romantic" and meshes with the actress' sensibilities.Priyanka Chopra announced her homecoming with this farewell post from New York:While Priyanka's clearly excited, her return is tempered with some ugly comments she received for an Independence Day post. "Don't return to India," the actress was told by trolls who took exception to the fact the she was wearing ain the colours of the flag instead of a sari in the boomerang video she posted.Priyanka Chopra's current projects abroad include the third season of her network showand a film titled. She recently made her Hollywood debut in, playing the villain opposite Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. St home, Priyanka's production house has a Sikkimese film in the pipeline.Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently completing, which features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles.