Priyanka Chopra In Mumbai To Hunt For Leading Man

Priyanka Chopra told us via social media yesterday that she was on her way back home to Mumbai from USA. "Off and away, Mumbai meri jaan," she tweeted - and it seems that the intention of this trip is work rather than play. Priyanka, 35, will be looking out for a male lead in her next Bollywood project Gustakhiyan, reports mid-day. Actors Irrfan Khan and Abhishek Bachchan were reportedly considered for the role but the spot hasn't been filled yet despite months of hunting. A source told mid-day that Priyanka Chopra, who just finished filming Hollywood project Isn't It Romantic?, will help director Sanjay Leela Bhansali finalise the casting.
"The film's leading man has to be finalised within this month. Though Sanjay Leela Bhansali is neck deep in work with Padmavati, he wants to start this film by mid-2018," said mid-day's source.Mr Bhansali and Priyanka Chopra have already collaborated on two previous films - he produced Mary Kom, which she starred in, and directed her in Bajirao Mastani. Priyanka also appeared in a song sequence in Mr Bhansali's Ram Leela. Details about Gustakhiyan haven't been revealed but Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra told mid-day the film is "lyrical and romantic" and meshes with the actress' sensibilities.
Priyanka Chopra announced her homecoming with this farewell post from New York:
While Priyanka's clearly excited, her return is tempered with some ugly comments she received for an Independence Day post. "Don't return to India," the actress was told by trolls who took exception to the fact the she was wearing a dupatta in the colours of the flag instead of a sari in the boomerang video she posted.
Priyanka Chopra's current projects abroad include the third season of her network show Quantico and a film titled A Kid Like Jake. She recently made her Hollywood debut in Baywatch, playing the villain opposite Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. St home, Priyanka's production house has a Sikkimese film in the pipeline.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently completing Padmavati, which features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles.