Priyanka Chopra Features On This List Of Power Profiles Priyanka Chopra has found a spot on the LinkedIn Power Profiles List of 2017

153 Shares EMAIL PRINT Priyanka Chopra at the premiere of Baywatch in Berlin. (Image courtesy: AFP) New Delhi: Highlights PM Modi has featured on the list for the third time Earlier, Priyanka was placed at the top on a chart of Hollywood actors Priyanka made her Hollywood debut with this year's Baywatch



A couple of months ago, Priyanka, who debuted in Hollywood with Baywatch, was placed at number one on the Baywatch co-star, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, Vin Diesel, Jennifer Lopez and others.



released in 2016. She returned to India from US (where she is currently based) to finalise the lead actor opposite for her next Bollywood project Gustakhiyan, directed Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Before coming to India, she was busy shooting for two other Hollywood films - Isn't It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake.



After Quantico, her latest venture in American television is a series inspired by the life of Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit. The series will be produced by Priyanka. Quantico, her debut American television show, will soon premiere its third season.



(With IANS inputs)



Actress Priyanka Chopra has found a spot on the LinkedIn Power Profiles List of 2017, reports news agency IANS. The professional networking website released a list of the most viewed LinkedIn profiles of professionals in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 2.2 million followers on LinkedIn, has also featured on the list for the third time. "Our Power Profiles of 2017 have built a strong brand by sharing their diverse experiences and voicing their opinion on issues that matter to our members," LinkedIn India manager told IANS. Priyanka Chopra, 34, already a star on other social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, debuted on LinkedIn in November last year. Her bio on LinkedIn reads - Actor, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, Dreamer, Do-er and Achiever.A couple of months ago, Priyanka, who debuted in Hollywood with, was placed at number one on the Hollywood Reporter's chart of Top Actors. She outperformed acclaimed international stars like The Rock (Priyanka'sco-star,star Gal Gadot, Vin Diesel, Jennifer Lopez and others. Priyanka Chopra's last Bollywood film released in 2016. She returned to India from US (where she is currently based) to finalise the lead actor opposite for her next Bollywood project, directed Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Before coming to India, she was busy shooting for two other Hollywood films -andAfter, her latest venture in American television is a series inspired by the life of Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit. The series will be produced by Priyanka., her debut American television show, will soon premiere its third season.(With IANS inputs)