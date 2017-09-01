Preity Zinta And Saif Ali Khan From Their First Photoshoot. Kya Kehna?

Actress Preity Zinta delighted everyone on social media by sharing a wonderful throwback picture with Saif Ali Khan. The black and white picture shared by the 42-year-old actress is not only from her first photoshoot with the Omkara actor but was clicked during the year their first film together, Kya Kehna, released in theatres. Preity Zinta has captioned the image as, "Blast from the past #2000 #Saif & my first photo shoot together. Ting #throwbackthursday." In the picture, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan are seen embracing each with intense looks on their faces. Saif and Preity have co-starred in films like Salaam Namaste, Dil Chahta Hai and Kal Ho Naa Ho.
In April this year, Preity Zinta shared a picture on Instagram in which she was seen enjoying the Indian Premier League match with Saif Ali Khan. The actors were a part of the opening ceremony of IPL 10 and they also did the commentary for the match. "This is how we roll. Better Saif then sorry #masalacommentary #favcostar #Saif #Cricket #Madness #Fun #Laughter #Aboutlastnight Ting," wrote Preity.
Preity Zinta last made a cameo in 2014 movie Happy Ending, starring Saif Ali Khan and Ileana D'Cruz. She will soon be making her comeback to the big screen with Bhaiyyaji Superhitt, co-starring Sunny Deol.
Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoo along with Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor. He will next feature in Chef, co-starring Padmapriya. His other upcoming projects are - Kaalakaandi and Baazaar.