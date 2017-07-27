Pregnant Esha Deol Preps For Sister Ahana's Birthday

Actress Esha Deol's younger sister Ahana will be celebrating her 32nd birthday on July 28. The 35-year-old actress shared a photo collage on Instagram a day before Ahana's birthday. The collage features the sisters with their mother Hema Malini. The trio is all smiles in pictures. The Yuva actress captioned the image as, "Little sisters Birthday Weekend begins! @a_tribe."Esha Deol is Hema Malini and Dharmendra's elder daughter. She married businessmen Bharat Takhtani in 2012. The couple are expecting their first child. Meanwhile, Ahana is married to Delhi businessman Vaibhav Vora. They have a two-year-old son Darien.
See the picture shared by Esha Deol here:
Esha Deol joined Instagram earlier this month and she has been delighting her fans and followers by sharing beautiful pictures.
Yesterday, the actress shared a video thanking her fans for all the love and blessings as she embarks on the journey of parenthood. She also promised to keep us all posted with more pictures and videos in the coming days.
On Monday, Esha Deol shared a picture collage of herself and mother Hema Malini. In the collage, Esha features in a red dress, which is similar to what Hema Malini wore in one of her films. "My mother is my in house Style Icon. Loved the Retro 80's style- my comfort my maternity style," she wrote.
Esha Deol also shared a picture of her maternity photoshoot in Greece. In the picture, she can be seen posing with Bharat against the signature Greek locales with white walls and blue doors. "This shall remain special for us! Maternity shoot with my hubby Bharat Takhtani at Santorini Greece. Making lovely memories together," she wrote.
Thank you @roshmilabhattacharya and #MumbaiMirror & the man behind the lense @dimitrispsillakis This shall remain special for us !!! Maternity shoot with my hubby @bharattakhtani3 at Santorini Greece. Making lovely memories together #bharattakthani #dimitris #roshmila #mumbaimirror #greece #santorini
Esha Deol made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. She is she best known for her role in films like Yuva, Dus and Dhoom.
Esha also appeared as a judge on reality show Roadies, which marked her television debut.