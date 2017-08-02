Prateik Babbar, Former Drug Addict, Says 'Acceptance Is First Step To Recovery' Prateik Babbar said: "If I have moved on, I would want the world to move on too and not stay addicted to my past"

Prateik Babbar says 'addiction recovery is possible' "If I have moved on, I would want the world to move on too," he said His new video talks about the life after battling drug addiction Dil Se Azaad, in which he highlights the stigmas attached to drug addiction and focuses on ways to overcome substance abuse. "Through this video, I want people to understand that I wasn't born an addict and no one consumes drugs to get addicted. I have moved mountains to overcome addiction and now drugs for me is like a bad chapter that is all over," Prateik said in a statement, reports news agency IANS.



Prateik told IANS that now that he has reformed the world should 'not stay addicted' to his past. He said: "If I have moved on, I would want the world to move on too and not stay addicted to my past. I believe acceptance and speaking can help change the face of addiction. By speaking out you can help people see the reality of addiction by educating others about the disease, and letting the world see that the



"Accept that addiction is not a moral failing, and does not make you a bad person, even if you have made poor choices. Addiction recovery is possible, and acceptance is one of the first steps to get you there," Prateik added.



Watch Prateik's video here







Prateik Babbar, son of Raj Babbar and Smita Patil, debuted in Bollywood film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008) and also featured in films like Dhobi Ghaat, Aarakshan and Issaq. He will be next seen in Baaghi 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.



(With IANS inputs)



