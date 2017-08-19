News Flash
Prabhas' Saaho: After Shraddha Kapoor, This Is The Latest Actor To Join The Cast

Jackie Shroff has reportedly been finalised to play the villain in Prabhas' Saaho

Prabhas in Mumbai

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "I am happy to be a part of Saaho with Prabhas," said Jackie Shroff
  2. Neil Nitin Mukesh and Chunky Pandey also play villains in the film
  3. Saaho will release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil
Earlier this week, actress Shraddha Kapoor was zeroed in for Prabhas' next Saaho. Now, Jackie Shroff has been finalised to play the villain in the film, reports mid-day. So, Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Chunky Pandey now form the cast of Sujeeth Reddy's Saaho. "Saaho will have three grey characters and interestingly, all of them are from Bollywood. While Chunky Pandey's character is dark, Jackie's character is more suave and cool while retaining its negative streak. Neil Nitin will be seen as a tech-savvy nerd. The film's shoot has already commenced in Hyderabad, Jackie will join the unit next week," mid-day quoted a source as saying. Saaho will release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Of being a part of the film, Jackie Shroff told mid-day, "I am happy to be a part of Saaho with Prabhas, who is one of the biggest actors in India at the moment. It's wonderful to know that he trusts me and thinks I can pull off this kind of a role. I have seen both the Baahubalis and loved them. They reminded me of my childhood."

Saaho is Prabhas' first film after Baahubali series. The teaser of the film was released just a few days before Baahubali: The Conclusion hit the screens. Saaho promises to be an action-packed film. Stuntman Kenny Bates, known for films like Die Hard and Transformers has been roped in for Saaho.
 

Casting of Bollywood actors in Saaho is a 'strategic move' as the makers want it to be a pan-India film. "It is Prabhas's home production and he wants the film to make the maximum impact. Both Sujeeth and he thought that roping in Bollywood actors would give Saaho a more pan-India appeal," the source told mid-day.

Meanwhile, Shraddha clearly cannot wait to be a part of the film. "So, so excited to be a part of the 'Saaho' team & to be working with Prabhas," she tweeted.
 

Saaho will be shot across Romania, Abu Dhabi, Europe and India. It is scheduled to arrive in screens in 2018.

