Prabhas' Mr Perfect Accused Of Plagiarism, FIR Against Makers: Reports

Remember Prabhas' 2011 movie? The 37-year-old actor's movie appears to be in trouble recently after the makers have reportedly been accused of plagiarism for the film's story. A novelist titled Shyamala Rani has alleged that the story line of the movieis based on her novel titledand that certain scenes and the overall tone of the film also coincides with her writing, reported Gulte.com . Following the allegations, a complaint against producer Dil Raju (who is also known as Venkataramana Reddy) has been booked with the Madhapur police on Saturday, stated the report. Apart from Dil Raju, dialogue writer Abburi Raviand, the director of the movie Dasaradh Kondapalli and co-producers Sirish and Lakshman have also reportedly been booked in the case.Shyamala Rani claimed that her novelwas written in 2008 and was later published by Sahithi Publications in 2010, stated a Times Of India report. "While I was watchingin 2013 on television, I found several dialogues and scenes were copied from my novel," the police quoted Shyamala Rani as saying, stated the report., a romantic comedy, featured actors like Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal and Taapsee Pannu in key roles. The cast of, also includes names like Nassar, Murali Mohan, Viswanath Kasinadhuni, Sayaji Shinde and Prakash Raj.Prabhas'opened to theatres on April 22 in 2011 and was later dubbed in Hindu, Tamil and Malayalam.Prabhas was last seen in the concludingmovie and is currently filming his next movie, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor.