Poster Boys Preview: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shreyas Talpade Set To Present Their 'Unique Problem'

Poster Boys releases tomorrow. The film is based on the subject of vasectomy

September 07, 2017
The wait for Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol's much awaited film Poster Boys will be over tomorrow. The Deol brothers are all set to meet you at the theatres with their film based on the subject of vasectomy, which is still considered as a taboo in the Indian society. Poster Boys is Shreyas Talpade's debut film as a director. The film's story revolves around Vinay Sharma, (Bobby), Jagaavar Chaudhry (Sunny) and Arjun Singh (Shreyas), who accidentally feature in a vasectomy advertisement poster which causes a lot of problems in their personal and social life. Later, the story moves on to how these three men try to get rid of their 'poster boy' image.

Before you head to the theatres, here's a final look at the trailer:

 

Poster Boys is the remake of Poshter Boyz (Marathi), which released in 2014 and is Bobby Deol's first film in three years. In an interview with PTI Bobby Deol said, "Every film has its destiny. Even if you have worked hard, after the release one film can change the scenario. I have been waiting, dying to work."

Sunny Deol, who is known for his 'introvert image', plays a selfie addict in the film. About working with brother Bobby Deol in an interview with mid-day, he said, "Bob and I had a blast shooting for the film. You'll see me in a new light."

After Poster Boys, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will unite again in the third film of the Yamla Pagla Deewana series.

Celebrities like Farah Khan, Sajid Khan and Arshad Warsi, tweeted about the film and sent wishes to the team.

This is what Farah tweeted:

Arshad Warsi, who was present at the special screening of Poster Boys, found the film ' total paisa vasool'.

Here's what he tweeted:
 

Here are some other celebrity tweets:
  

The celebrities seem quite excited about the film. Let's find out if Bobby, Sunny, Shreyas find a solution to their problem or not in Poster Boys tomorrow.

