Poster Boys Preview: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shreyas Talpade Set To Present Their 'Unique Problem'

- Poster Boys releases tomorrow
- Poster Boys is directed by Shreyas Talpade
- Poster Boys is based on the subject of vasectomy
Before you head to the theatres, here's a final look at the trailer:
Poster Boys is the remake of Poshter Boyz (Marathi), which released in 2014 and is Bobby Deol's first film in three years. In an interview with PTI Bobby Deol said, "Every film has its destiny. Even if you have worked hard, after the release one film can change the scenario. I have been waiting, dying to work."
Sunny Deol, who is known for his 'introvert image', plays a selfie addict in the film. About working with brother Bobby Deol in an interview with mid-day, he said, "Bob and I had a blast shooting for the film. You'll see me in a new light."
After Poster Boys, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will unite again in the third film of the Yamla Pagla Deewana series.
Celebrities like Farah Khan, Sajid Khan and Arshad Warsi, tweeted about the film and sent wishes to the team.
This is what Farah tweeted:
Wishing my dearest @shreyastalpade1 all best wishes 4 his directorial debut #PosterBoys@thedeol@iamsunnydeol always fun to see them 2gethr— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) September 7, 2017
Arshad Warsi, who was present at the special screening of Poster Boys, found the film ' total paisa vasool'.
Here's what he tweeted:
Heard some of the funniest one liners, courtesy @shreyastalpade1#PosterBoys super fun & extremely entertaining film-total paisa vasool.— Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) September 7, 2017
Here are some other celebrity tweets:
Wishing my debutant director friend @shreyastalpade1 and @SnehaRajani@thedeol#pranjal n the entire sony gang all the best for #PosterBoys— Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) September 6, 2017
Hearing great stuff about #PosterBoys wishing my best to talented 3 @iamsunnydeol@thedeol & @shreyastalpade1 - believe it's a laugh riot. pic.twitter.com/06YmeYQB74— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 7, 2017
The celebrities seem quite excited about the film. Let's find out if Bobby, Sunny, Shreyas find a solution to their problem or not in Poster Boys tomorrow.