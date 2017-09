Poster Boys Preview: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shreyas Talpade Set To Present Their 'Unique Problem'

Highlights Poster Boys releases tomorrow Poster Boys is directed by Shreyas Talpade Poster Boys is based on the subject of vasectomy

Wishing my dearest @shreyastalpade1 all best wishes 4 his directorial debut #PosterBoys@thedeol@iamsunnydeol always fun to see them 2gethr — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) September 7, 2017

Heard some of the funniest one liners, courtesy @shreyastalpade1#PosterBoys super fun & extremely entertaining film-total paisa vasool. — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) September 7, 2017

Wishing my debutant director friend @shreyastalpade1 and @SnehaRajani@thedeol#pranjal n the entire sony gang all the best for #PosterBoys — Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) September 6, 2017

The wait for Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol's much awaited filmwill be over tomorrow. The Deol brothers are all set to meet you at the theatres with their film based on the subject of vasectomy, which is still considered as a taboo in the Indian society.is Shreyas Talpade's debut film as a director. The film's story revolves around Vinay Sharma, (Bobby), Jagaavar Chaudhry (Sunny) and Arjun Singh (Shreyas), who accidentally feature in a vasectomy advertisement poster which causes a lot of problems in their personal and social life. Later, the story moves on to how these three men try to get rid of their 'poster boy' image.Before you head to the theatres, here's a final look at the trailer:is the remake of(Marathi), which released in 2014 and is Bobby Deol's first film in three years. In an interview with PTI Bobby Deol said, " Every film has its destiny. Even if you have worked hard, after the release one film can change the scenario. I have been waiting, dying to work."Sunny Deol, who is known for his 'introvert image', plays a selfie addict in the film. About working with brother Bobby Deol in an interview with mid-day, he said, "Bob and I had a blast shooting for the film. You'll see me in a new light."After, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will unite again in the third film of theseries.Celebrities like Farah Khan, Sajid Khan and Arshad Warsi, tweeted about the film and sent wishes to the team.This is what Farah tweeted:Arshad Warsi, who was present at the special screening of, found the film 'Here's what he tweeted:Here are some other celebrity tweets:The celebrities seem quite excited about the film. Let's find out if Bobby, Sunny, Shreyas find a solution to their problem or not intomorrow.