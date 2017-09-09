Poster Boys Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny And Bobby Deol's Film Earns Rs. 1.75 Crore "#PosterBoys Fri 1.75 cr. India biz... Should gain momentum on Sat and Sun," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade in Poster Boys (Image courtesy: taranadarsh) New Delhi: Highlights The film deals with the subject of vasectomy The film marks Shreyas' debut as a director The film is a remake of 2014 Marathi movie Poshter Boyz Poster Boys, starring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade, has received a lukewarm response on its opening day. The film, which marks Shreyas' debut as a director, managed to collect Rs 1.75 crore on day one, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He also predicted that the film might gain momentum over the weekend. "#PosterBoys Fri 1.75 cr. India biz... Should gain momentum on Sat and Sun," tweeted Mr Adarsh. Poster Boys deals with the subject of vasectomy, which is considered as a taboo in the Indian society till date. The film is an official remake of the 2014 Marathi movie Poshter Boyz.



See trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#PosterBoys Fri 1.75 cr. India biz... Should gain momentum on Sat and Sun. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2017



News agency IANS has reviewed Sunny and Bobby Deol's



The IANS review of Poster Boys further reads, "While the premise is wafer-thin, the frothy plot after a few minutes becomes tedious. But it is the base writing credited to Bunty Rathore and Paritosh Painter that keeps the momentum of the narrative well-greased. The various social messages are astutely integrated, in a light-hearted manner, into the script, thus making the bitter pills more palatable."



In an earlier interview with news agency PTI,



"It's a full-fledged family film. It has got U/A certification. And I can assure that people won't find anything wrongful in the film. I'm sure that they won't be embarrassed to see this film with their families," PTI quoted the 41-year-old-actor as saying.



Poster Boys released in theatres along with Arjun Rampal's Daddy.



(With PTI and IANS inputs)



, starring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade, has received a lukewarm response on its opening day. The film, which marks Shreyas' debut as a director, managed to collect Rs 1.75 crore on day one, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He also predicted that the film might gain momentum over the weekend. "#PosterBoys Fri 1.75 cr. India biz... Should gain momentum on Sat and Sun," tweeted Mr Adarsh.deals with the subject of vasectomy, which is considered as a taboo in the Indian society till date. The film is an official remake of the 2014 Marathi movieSee trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet here:News agency IANS has reviewed Sunny and Bobby Deol's Poster Boys , saying that "with puns, film referenced dialogues, fast-paced dumb repartee and farcical situations the film is a hilarious ride."The IANS review offurther reads, "While the premise is wafer-thin, the frothy plot after a few minutes becomes tedious. But it is the base writing credited to Bunty Rathore and Paritosh Painter that keeps the momentum of the narrative well-greased. The various social messages are astutely integrated, in a light-hearted manner, into the script, thus making the bitter pills more palatable."In an earlier interview with news agency PTI, Shreyas Talpade talked about his directorial debut and said that his film is for the family audiences and no one would be 'embarrassed.'"It's a full-fledged family film. It has got U/A certification. And I can assure that people won't find anything wrongful in the film. I'm sure that they won't be embarrassed to see this film with their families," PTI quoted the 41-year-old-actor as saying.released in theatres along with Arjun Rampal's(With PTI and IANS inputs)