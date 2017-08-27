Pics From Celina Jaitley's Babymoon In Austria Will Make You Very, Very Jealous

Actress Celina Jaitley, who is pregnant with twins yet again, will soon be entering the last trimester of her pregnancy

Celina Jaitley in Austria (Image courtesy: celinajaitlyofficial)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Celina shared a pic in which she is posing in front of a wild berry bush
  2. Celina got married to Dubai-based hotelier Peter Haag in March 2011
  3. The couple welcomed twins, Winston and Viraajj in March 2012
Actress Celina Jaitley, who is pregnant with twins yet again, is currently on a babymoon with husband Peter Haag. The 35-year-old actress will soon be entering the last trimester of her pregnancy so her husband has made sure that she enjoys a short break in Austria. Celina got married to Dubai-based hotelier Peter Haag in March 2011. The couple welcomed twins, Winston and Viraajj a year later in March 2012. Recently, Celina shared a picture of herself on Instagram in which she is seen posing in front of a full-grown wild berry bush, flaunting her baby bump. "Standing in front of my favourite wild berry bush wall which we had planted when @winstonjhaag & @viraajjhaag were born," wrote Celina Jaitley.

See the picture shared by Celina Jaitley here:
 


Celina Jaitley posted another image in which she can be seen soaking in the sun amidst the greenery. She smiled radiantly for the camera. Celina captioned the image as, "I'm a person of the mountains and the open paddocks and the big empty sky, that's me!"
 


Celina Jaitley often shares pictures of her twins Winston and Viraajj on Instagram. Take a look at some of the adorable pictures posted by her here:
 
 
 


Celina Jaitley is a former model and beauty queen. She won the Miss India title in 2001 and was announced the fourth runner-up at Miss Universe contest in the same year.

Celina Jaitley made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Janasheen. She later featured in films like Silsiilay (2005), No Entry (2005), Tom, Dick, and Harry (2006) and Golmaal Returns (2008).

Celina Jaitley was last seen in 2012 movie Will You Marry Me?, co-starring Shreyas Talpade, Rajeev Khandelwal, Mugdha Godse and Muzamil Ibrahim.
 

