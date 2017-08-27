Pics From Celina Jaitley's Babymoon In Austria Will Make You Very, Very Jealous

Highlights
- Celina shared a pic in which she is posing in front of a wild berry bush
- Celina got married to Dubai-based hotelier Peter Haag in March 2011
- The couple welcomed twins, Winston and Viraajj in March 2012
#Husband @haag.peter whisked me off to our summer estate in the #Austrian #Alps for a short #babymoon before we enter the final stages of pregnancy.. standing infront of my favourite wild berry bush wall which we had planted when @winstonjhaag & @viraajjhaag were born. Next stop #London feeling sad to leave #Austria ... #myworld #celina #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #celinasworld #bollywood #Babybump #babymoon #twinstagram #twinpregnancy #alps #summerestate #summer #myworld #instagood #instafamily #instastory #alpinebabes @zaraindiaofficial @zara #zaraknit #zaraknitwear
Celina Jaitley posted another image in which she can be seen soaking in the sun amidst the greenery. She smiled radiantly for the camera. Celina captioned the image as, "I'm a person of the mountains and the open paddocks and the big empty sky, that's me!"
"I'm a person of the mountains and the open paddocks and the big empty sky, that's me !" .. every time I go back home to #Austria I feel enriched and rejuvenated, it reminds me of my very happy childhood growing up in the equally gorgeous #kumaon #Hills of #India .. thank you @haag.peter for this #babymoon .. As you can all see the #Babybump is loving its Austrian roots !! #mylife #myworld #Austria #india #austrianalps #instagood #nature #mountains #bollywood #twinstagram #instagood #celina #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #babymoon #bump #ilovenature #onewithnature #onewithself #havingthetimeofmylife #havingtwins #pregger #pregnancy #preggerlife #pregnancystyle #twinpregnancy #celinasworld
Celina Jaitley often shares pictures of her twins Winston and Viraajj on Instagram. Take a look at some of the adorable pictures posted by her here:
#yellowbelt so proud of our #twins @winstonjhaag & @viraajjhaag they received their YELLOW BELTS in #Karate today. My #dad would have been so proud of them.... @haag.peter n myself are are #elated ... #celinajaitley #celinajaitly #celinasworld #parenting #parentingtwins #karate #yellowbelts #yellowbelttest #winston #viraaj #bollywood #bollywoodkids #martialarts #twinstagram
#happybirthday to our darling #twins #rascals @winstonjhaag & @viraajjhaag posing proudly in their #Austrian national dress the #leiderhosen .. #Genes so good that god made two ... lol #puppies turn 5 today , can't believe how time has flown .. love you pups .. #mommy & #daddy @haag.peter #winstonjhaag #viraajjhaag #peterhaag #celina #celinajaitly #celinasworld #twins #5 #5thbirthday #austriantwins #indiantwins #leiderhosen ###ourworld #instafamily #instafamilylove
It would be a mammoth task to get the twins @winstonjhaag & @viraajjhaag moving. #Loving their time at @westin #Sanya #haitangbay #Hainan in #China thanks to @chinainluxury #celina #celinajaitly #peterhaag #bollywood #luxurytravel #mytravelgrams #my #thankyou #China #Twins #travelwithkids #travelwithstyle #happiness #family #familytrip #MemoirsOfChina. #Stylist @EshaOberoi #YellowDress @MissSelfridge #YellowPumps : @Forever21
Thanks @westin & @chinainluxury for the private #chopper for our daily #adventures in #haitangbay #sanya A big thank you to most wonderful #pilots who spoilt the twins @winstonjhaag & @viraajjhaag silly. #china knows how to do #luxury #travel right. !! @haag.peter & I truly enjoyed . #thankyou #celina #celinajaitly #travelwithstyle #travelwithkids #mytraveldiaries #mytravelgram #family #winstonjhaag #viraajjhaag #peterhaag #bollywood in #China #Hainan #myworld #my. #mytravels Thanks @eshaoberoi for the styling .. .my clothes #fairy ..
Celina Jaitley is a former model and beauty queen. She won the Miss India title in 2001 and was announced the fourth runner-up at Miss Universe contest in the same year.
Celina Jaitley made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Janasheen. She later featured in films like Silsiilay (2005), No Entry (2005), Tom, Dick, and Harry (2006) and Golmaal Returns (2008).
Celina Jaitley was last seen in 2012 movie Will You Marry Me?, co-starring Shreyas Talpade, Rajeev Khandelwal, Mugdha Godse and Muzamil Ibrahim.