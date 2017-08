Pics From Celina Jaitley's Babymoon In Austria Will Make You Very, Very Jealous

Highlights Celina shared a pic in which she is posing in front of a wild berry bush Celina got married to Dubai-based hotelier Peter Haag in March 2011 The couple welcomed twins, Winston and Viraajj in March 2012

Actress Celina Jaitley, who is pregnant with twins yet again, is currently on a babymoon with husband Peter Haag. The 35-year-old actress will soon be entering the last trimester of her pregnancy so her husband has made sure that she enjoys a short break in Austria. Celina got married to Dubai-based hotelier Peter Haag in March 2011. The couple welcomed twins, Winston and Viraajj a year later in March 2012. Recently, Celina shared a picture of herself on Instagram in which she is seen posing in front of a full-grown wild berry bush, flaunting her baby bump. "Standing in front of my favourite wild berry bush wall which we had planted when @winstonjhaag & @viraajjhaag were born," wrote Celina Jaitley.See the picture shared by Celina Jaitley here: Celina Jaitley posted another image in which she can be seen soaking in the sun amidst the greenery. She smiled radiantly for the camera. Celina captioned the image as, "I'm a person of the mountains and the open paddocks and the big empty sky, that's me!"Celina Jaitley often shares pictures of her twins Winston and Viraajj on Instagram. Take a look at some of the adorable pictures posted by her here:Celina Jaitley is a former model and beauty queen. She won the Miss India title in 2001 and was announced the fourth runner-up at Miss Universe contest in the same year.Celina Jaitley made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with. She later featured in films like(2005),(2005),(2006) and(2008).Celina Jaitley was last seen in 2012 movie, co-starring Shreyas Talpade, Rajeev Khandelwal, Mugdha Godse and Muzamil Ibrahim.