Pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya Cheer For Abhishek's Jaipur Pink Panthers

It was the big night for Abhishek Bachchan's Pro Kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers, who played against Ronnie Screwvala's U Mumba in Mumbai on Thursday. Abhishek invited his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya , who cheered for the team wearing Pink Panthers team jumpers, to the match. But, the outcome was not in his team's favour. Even so, Abhishek and Aishwarya's outing made it to Friday's trends list. Abhishek was photographed escorting Aishwarya and Aaradhya to their car after the match. The mother-daughter duo was pictured in the backseat with pretty smiles on their faces taking their team's defeat sportingly. The Bachchans are cool that way.On the same day Sachin Tendulkar's Pro Kabaddi team Tamil Thalaivas faced their Chennai counterpart Telugu Titans. Sachin's daughter Sara stole the show backstage. Sara looked fabulous in a simple black top paired with black denims. Sachin's son Arjun was also there with his sister. As for the match outcome, Telugu Titans beat Tamil Thalaivas by five points.The Pro Kabaddi stadium was a family gathering venue on Thursday night. U Mumba team owner Ronnie Screwvala had also arrived with his wife Zarina Mehta and daughter Trishya. Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was another celebrity guest at the venue.Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen in Sajid Khan's, will soon start filmingwith director JP Dutta. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will soon start filmingwith Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor.