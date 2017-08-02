Phurrr Teaser: Jab Shah Rukh Khan And Anushka Sharma Danced In The Streets Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are twinning in white in Phurrr and seem excited to jam with the street dancers of the city

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Shah Rukh Khan in Jab Harry Met Sejal. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights American DJ Diplo has collaborated with composer Pritam for Phurrr Phurrr will be released on August 2 on social media Shah Rukh and Anushka's teaser invokes the film's early posters Phurrr, the new song from Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal, gives us a glimpse of Harry and Sejal having fun on the streets of one of the foreign locations (Prague or Budapest) the song was shot in. The Jab Harry Met Sejal makers, who are busy in the promotions of the movie, shared the teaser on social media on Tuesday evening. The previous Butterfly and Phurrr. In the new song, SRK and Anushka are seen dancing like no one's watching to DJ Diplo's beats.



Watch the teaser of Phurrr before the song, which releases today:







American DJ Diplo, who has collaborated with composer of the film for Phurrr, is also seen in the teaser. The main song, which has been composed by DJ Diplo and Pritam Chakraborty together, would be unveiled for the audience on social media on August 2.



Shah Rukh and Anushka are twinning in white in Phurrr and seem excited to jam with the street dancers of the city. They invoked the first posters of the film which were released along with the film's final title in June. Shah Rukh Khan also shared a black and white teaser of Phurrr on Twitter. The video features the voice of the Gujarati chokri Sejal aka Anushka Sharma, narrating the monologue of her story and a number of Mumbaikars showing their enthusiasm for the DJ Diplo track.



Sejal! Yeh Phurrr Phurrr kya laga rakha hai? #Phurrr@diplo@ipritamofficial@AnushkaSharma@RedChilliesEntpic.twitter.com/CjHwi3W5S8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 1, 2017



Director Imtiaz Ali along with the actors of Jab Harry Met Sejal are promoting their film all over India. They journeyed to Rajasthan, Gujarat and recently to Varanasi, where



Meanwhile, fans can't wait to find where Sejal's ring is. Jab Harry Met Sejal, hits the screens on August 4.



