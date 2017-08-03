Phurrr: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma Fill Up The Journal With Colourful Memories

The wait is partially over. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's new Jab Harry Met Sejal song - the much-awaited Phurrr - has been released by the makers but this is a short version of the track, which is creating waves on the Internet already. Phurrr is actually a collaboration between music composer Pritam and American rapper and record producer Diplo, who makes a brief appearance towards the end of the song. The rest of Phurr is all about Anushka and Shah Rukh's diaries in Europe - from road trips and street dancing to flirting-shirting and sharing intense emotional moments - Harry and Sejal fill up their journal with unforgettable memories.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh, Anushka and director Imtiaz Ali have already introduced the song to the media and a special audience in Delhi and this is how it went:
Lovin' how chilled out #ImtiazAli, @AnushkaSharma and @iamsrk are whilst playing #Phurrr for the media & audience #JabHarryMetSejalpic.twitter.com/2TB29m9B2E— YRF Talent (@yrftalent) August 2, 2017
When the most beautiful people 'Jab Imi met Anu' in my hometown and so Delhi like chilled. pic.twitter.com/WNKTkntSn0— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2017
On Thursday morning, Shah Rukh tweeted to say that the full version would be released as soon as the team is done with the final touch-up. "And Phurrr out on YouTube full version as Diplo and Pritam da wanted in a few hours. Working on edit to make it as good as we can," tweeted the actor.
And 'Phurrr' out on Youtube full version as Diplo & Pritamda wanted in a few hours. Working on edit to make it as good as we can.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2017
Phurr is the sixth song to have been released from the Jab Harry Met Sejal playlist, which also comprises party songs Beech Beech Mein and Radha, the romantic track Hawayein, the desi song Butterfly and the slow track Safar.
Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab Harry Met Sejal casts Shah Rukh Khan as Punjabi munda Harinder Singh Nehra aka Harry and Anushka Sharma as Gujarati chhori Sejal, who is in search of her lost engagement ring.
Jab Harry Met Sejal is Anushka and Shah Rukh's third film together after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Jab Harry Met Sejal arrives in theatres tomorrow.