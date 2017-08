Phurrr: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma Fill Up The Journal With Colourful Memories

Highlights Phurrr is the fifth song from the movie to be released Phurrr is actually a collaboration between Diplo and Pritam A short version of the song was released on Thursday morning

When the most beautiful people 'Jab Imi met Anu' in my hometown and so Delhi like chilled. pic.twitter.com/WNKTkntSn0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2017

And 'Phurrr' out on Youtube full version as Diplo & Pritamda wanted in a few hours. Working on edit to make it as good as we can. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2017

The wait is partially over. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's newsong - the much-awaited- has been released by the makers but this is a short version of the track, which is creating waves on the Internet already.is actually a collaboration between music composer Pritam and American rapper and record producer Diplo, who makes a brief appearance towards the end of the song. The rest ofis all about Anushka and Shah Rukh's diaries in Europe - from road trips and street dancing to flirting-shirting and sharing intense emotional moments - Harry and Sejal fill up their journal with unforgettable memories.Meanwhile, Shah Rukh, Anushka and director Imtiaz Ali have already introduced the song to the media and a special audience in Delhi and this is how it went:On Thursday morning, Shah Rukh tweeted to say that the full version would be released as soon as the team is done with the final touch-up. "Andout on YouTube full version as Diplo and Pritam da wanted in a few hours. Working on edit to make it as good as we can," tweeted the actor.is the sixth song to have been released from theplaylist, which also comprises party songs Beech Beech Mein and, the romantic track, thesongand the slow trackDirected by Imtiaz Ali,casts Shah Rukh Khan as PunjabiHarinder Singh Nehra aka Harry and Anushka Sharma as Gujarati chhori Sejal, who is in search of her lost engagement ring.is Anushka and Shah Rukh's third film together afterand